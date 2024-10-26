5 Times Taylor Swift Should Have Been On The Worst-Dressed List

Taylor Swift is often admired not only for her singing but for her impeccable style. However, it's not always a hit for Miss Americana. Even the stylish singer has her off days when it comes to her wardrobe choices. Throughout her career, Swift has had moments when her fashion turned heads — for all the wrong reasons.

From her early days of curly hair and cowboy boots to ultra-short rompers and sleek two-piece suits, Swift has undergone a remarkable sartorial transformation and fearlessly explored fashion, switching up her style with each of her musical eras. The award-winning singer has tried several styles, which each reflect her personal and artistic growth.

But being constantly in the spotlight means her fashion faux pas have been impossible to miss. While she often dazzled with some of her past bold looks, there were a few outfits that just didn't make the cut. These fashion blunders, subtle or not, could've easily landed Swift a spot on the worst-dressed list.