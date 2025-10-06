Gavin Newsom & Kristi Noem's Drama Put Trump's Past Behavior Under The Microscope
President Donald Trump's mass deportation policy mobilized ICE in a systematic attack on both documented and undocumented immigrants in the United States. As a way to protest the president's policy, some American citizens took to doxxing ICE agents as a means to prevent further involvement from the agency. Their guerilla methods, though successful, led to officers wearing excessive facial coverings to prevent their identity from being revealed. While the Border Czar claimed that this was in direct response to citizens' intervention, the anonymity has fed worries of future abuse. Due to growing concern, Governor Gavin Newsom has stood in opposition to this act of concealment and, in September 2025, signed a bill that prohibits facial coverings for law enforcement officers. Newsom, who has used choice words to criticize Trump and his reliance on law enforcement, took to X, formerly Twitter, in yet another controversial moment from the California governor.
Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today.
You're welcome, America.
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 20, 2025
The tweet from Newsom's press office about Kristi Noem caused Trump allies to rally against the governor. Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security and thus the department head for ICE, appeared on Fox News two days later to admonish Newsom's tweet, claiming the "menacing" remark sent her and her family into a panic. She added (via Fox News), "We have always known that words matter, but there have been real consequences that we have realized happen to incredible people." However, this potentially performative public outrage was swiftly questioned by X users who were quick to point out that past tweets from Trump that reveal a perceived hypocrisy.
Donald Trump had previously tweeted just like Gavin Newsom
A tweet from President Donald Trump in March 2020 quickly resurfaced following the controversy surrounding Gavin Newsom's press office's tweet about Kristi Noem. "The Apprentice" host took to the social media platform at the time to write, "Going to be a BAD day for Crazy Bernie!" It was a remarkably similar tweet to the California Governor's 2025 post. Screenshots of this throwback filled the replies of Sean Hannity's tweet featuring Noem's response to Newsom. One user replied, "No one is buying your phony outrage," then shared a screenshot of the president's old tweet.
Going to be a BAD day for Crazy Bernie!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020
Trump's controversial history with Twitter is riddled with these pinpointed and often hypocritical attacks on public figures. In fact, he tweeted another similar message about Hillary Clinton in May 2016, remarking that she too would have a "bad day". The president, who has reportedly golfed 62 times between January 2025 and July 2025 of his second term, even used the platform to criticize President Barack Obama's decision to play golf during his presidency, taking to X in November 2013 to ask, "President Obama played golf yesterday???"