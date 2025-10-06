Gavin Newsom & Kristi Noem's Drama Put Trump's Past Behavior Under The Microscope

President Donald Trump's mass deportation policy mobilized ICE in a systematic attack on both documented and undocumented immigrants in the United States. As a way to protest the president's policy, some American citizens took to doxxing ICE agents as a means to prevent further involvement from the agency. Their guerilla methods, though successful, led to officers wearing excessive facial coverings to prevent their identity from being revealed. While the Border Czar claimed that this was in direct response to citizens' intervention, the anonymity has fed worries of future abuse. Due to growing concern, Governor Gavin Newsom has stood in opposition to this act of concealment and, in September 2025, signed a bill that prohibits facial coverings for law enforcement officers. Newsom, who has used choice words to criticize Trump and his reliance on law enforcement, took to X, formerly Twitter, in yet another controversial moment from the California governor.

Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You're welcome, America. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 20, 2025

The tweet from Newsom's press office about Kristi Noem caused Trump allies to rally against the governor. Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security and thus the department head for ICE, appeared on Fox News two days later to admonish Newsom's tweet, claiming the "menacing" remark sent her and her family into a panic. She added (via Fox News), "We have always known that words matter, but there have been real consequences that we have realized happen to incredible people." However, this potentially performative public outrage was swiftly questioned by X users who were quick to point out that past tweets from Trump that reveal a perceived hypocrisy.