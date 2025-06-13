Gavin Newsom's Choice Words For Trump & His Military Parade Are Sure To Hit Him Right In The Ego

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump have had a fractious relationship for years. Lately, however, their disagreements have become increasingly more heated, with some contending their feud is more personal and all about Trump's ego. After expressing his anger over Trump's decision to get the National Guard involved in protests in Los Angeles, the Democratic California governor has moved on to throwing shade at an event close to Trump's heart: the June 14 military parade that's also on the president's birthday. During a June 12 news conference, Newsom asserted that this glitzy event was "weakness masquerading as strength" (via X). He later added, "That's about as small as it gets. How weak, how weak do you have to be to commandeer the military to fete you on your birthday in a vulgar display of weakness?"

Given their recent difficulties and opposing different political parties, it's not surprising that Newsom would insult Trump's parade. Even so, Newsom's harsh words will likely have an increased sting, since Trump's parade is already on shaky ground, due to a reported lack of interest, even among Republicans.

Although the parade was initially planned to recognize the Army's 250th birthday, the president hasn't exactly offered a strong rebuttal about it being his party. "I view it for Flag Day, not necessarily my birthday. Somebody put it together," Trump explained to NBC News. "It's a very important day." Either way, the president has purportedly had this type of event on his wish list for years, so he might take it personally if the big day falls short of his expectations.