Red Flags In Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Relationship That Predicted Their Separation

News that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially separated sparked tragic reactions from fans. This pair had been together for two decades, making them seem — to many — like an unshakable Hollywood power couple. In reality, though, there were signs all along that Urban and Kidman's relationship wouldn't last.

While plenty of fans may have been surprised to hear that Kidman and Urban are going their separate ways, from the sound of it, folks close to the former couple were not quite as shocked. "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source shared with People. They noted, "It really hasn't been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," adding, "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable." Interestingly, though, while it sounds like the breakup was a long time coming, the source told the outlet that the pair wasn't exactly on the same page about it. "She didn't want this," they said of Kidman, adding, "She has been fighting to save the marriage." Looking back on their romance, it seems that their split is far from the first time the two stars didn't see eye to eye. And, there were more than a few indications that a breakup was coming.