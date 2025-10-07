Side By Side Pics Of Angelina Jolie's Face Send Plastic Surgery Speculation Into Overdrive

If your Hollywood career lasts long enough, chances are high you'll eventually face plastic surgery rumors. Angelina Jolie is still one of the most striking movie stars in the world, even if she has faded from the spotlight quite a bit, though she's obviously no longer the fresh-faced ingénue she was in the likes of "Hackers" and "Girl, Interrupted." But is that just attributable to the natural process of aging and a regular skincare routine? Or is it possible that she has gotten some work done here and there?

A July 2025 post on X went viral after juxtaposing a younger and older Jolie, and it's impossible not to notice some stark differences, like her thinner nose and plumper lips, mot to mention that she remains remarkably free of wrinkles. Some of these differences can probably be attributed to an evolving makeup routine, but it's hard not to speculate that she's had some professional help.

Jolie has shared her thoughts on cosmetic procedures in the past, most notably telling the Daily Mail in 2010, "I haven't had anything done and I don't think I will. But if it makes somebody happy then that's up to them. I'm not in somebody else's skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don't plan to do it myself." However, just a few years later, she underwent a double mastectomy. Although in that case, it was a medical decision rather than a cosmetic one, as she has a defective BRCA1 gene, which is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer.