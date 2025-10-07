Side By Side Pics Of Angelina Jolie's Face Send Plastic Surgery Speculation Into Overdrive
If your Hollywood career lasts long enough, chances are high you'll eventually face plastic surgery rumors. Angelina Jolie is still one of the most striking movie stars in the world, even if she has faded from the spotlight quite a bit, though she's obviously no longer the fresh-faced ingénue she was in the likes of "Hackers" and "Girl, Interrupted." But is that just attributable to the natural process of aging and a regular skincare routine? Or is it possible that she has gotten some work done here and there?
A July 2025 post on X went viral after juxtaposing a younger and older Jolie, and it's impossible not to notice some stark differences, like her thinner nose and plumper lips, mot to mention that she remains remarkably free of wrinkles. Some of these differences can probably be attributed to an evolving makeup routine, but it's hard not to speculate that she's had some professional help.
Celebrity transformations before and after plastic surgery 🧵
1. Angelina Jolie pic.twitter.com/2asMNSQqIF
— Ayesha Tabassum (@ayesha3920) July 26, 2025
Jolie has shared her thoughts on cosmetic procedures in the past, most notably telling the Daily Mail in 2010, "I haven't had anything done and I don't think I will. But if it makes somebody happy then that's up to them. I'm not in somebody else's skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don't plan to do it myself." However, just a few years later, she underwent a double mastectomy. Although in that case, it was a medical decision rather than a cosmetic one, as she has a defective BRCA1 gene, which is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Some experts are convinced Angelina Jolie has had work done
Since her double mastectomy, Angelina Jolie has not admitted to any other surgeries, though some professionals are convinced she has indeed had work done. The chatter really picked up in 2024 during the press tour for her movie "Maria." At the time, she was in the middle of a legal battle with her ex, Brad Pitt, amid their tragic and messy divorce, which was taking a physical toll on her, and she reportedly did something about it. As an insider dished to Life & Style that October, "She was looking quite frail and gaunt a few months ago with circles under her eyes. So she had a tune up — and not just lip injections but likely Botox and other fillers. But this renovation is getting mixed reviews and causing double takes of the worst kind." Jolie, meanwhile, remained mum on the subject.
That speculation was preceded by Harley Street Injectables owner Alice Henshaw telling The U.S. Sun in 2021, "We believe [Jolie's] lips are natural but I would definitely say she's had Botox, skin tightening treatment and maybe fillers." And, in 2015, Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Sheila Nazarian told Radar that she believes the actress has had a rhinoplasty. However, as Dr. Philip A. Young noted, photographic evidence can be deceiving. When it comes to the nose specifically, cartilage can change as we age, while makeup, lighting, and camera lenses can also distort our perception. Ultimately, regardless of how Jolie has achieved her current look, the star remains eternally captivating.