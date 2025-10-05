Prince Andrew's Worst Moments That Left Royal Fans Cringing

Few royal stories have unraveled as disastrously in public as Prince Andrew's has. Once lauded as a favorite son of the monarch — complete with naval honors and signature royal charisma — the Duke of York has developed such a problematic public image over the years that the possibility of any redemption seems difficult for him. The fall his reputation has taken since he assumed his position within the British monarchy decades ago has been a culmination of not just very prolonged serious scandals, but also momentary cringe-worthy incidents that have painted him as somewhat of a royal caricature.

Summing up the central theme of Andrew's public legacy in one line, veteran journalist Peter Allen told the BBC: "He's been afforded every type of privilege, all his life, while displaying very poor judgment and getting into highly compromising situations." From tone-deaf television appearances to friendships with controversial figures, Andrew has consistently been involved in scandals that have fueled low-grade tabloid fodder to even very grave political catastrophes. And where other royals manage to use a controversial moment to rehabilitate their public personas, the Duke of York has repeatedly stumbled from one disaster to another.

The biggest, most irreparable blow to his image was hands down his association with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, which dismantled his royal status and compelled him to nearly disappear from public life. Scroll on to revisit the details of that scandal alongside more of Prince Andrew's worst moments, all of which left royal fans cringing.