Who Is Prince Andrew's Scandalous Ex Koo Stark?

Who is Koo Stark, you're wondering? Well, that depends on who you ask ... and even Stark herself may not be sure. After all, as an actor, model, photographer, tabloid sensation, cancer survivor, practicing Buddhist, and more, Stark has lived many, many lives. As a result, she's not even sure who that all adds up to. "Are you who you are perceived to be? Are you? Well, I don't think I am," she told The Guardian in 2001. "And, of course, the more perceptions there are floating around about an individual, the less likely you are to be able to get to know them, because it's very difficult to drop your preconceived ideas, whatever they may be."

It's an intriguing philosophical question, but there are some things we do know about Koo Stark for sure. In the early 1980s, before he met Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Prince Andrew was in a scandalous relationship with the American. Her good looks and commercial past proved to be a sticky situation for the royal family, and the relationship didn't last all that long. Still, it had the effect of making Stark world-famous, and she's remained in the spotlight over the years thanks to a string of controversies and public missteps. This is what you need to know about Koo Stark, Prince Andrew's scandalous ex-girlfriend.