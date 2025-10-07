Pippa Middleton's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos
If you're a member of the British royal family, or just adjacent to the royals, chances are pretty high that you're often going to be photographed in public. It's just a part of the gig. Pippa Middleton found herself in the thick of the spotlight when her older sister Kate Middleton commenced her journey to becoming Catherine, Princess of Wales. She's been consistently turning heads in the years since, and in 2012 she was even named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world by Time. There's plenty of visual evidence for us to witness her evolution from 20-something socialite to wife and mother of three. So we dare you to look at a side by side comparison of her different eras and not declare, "Stunning!"
Of course, much of Pippa's face transformation is just part of the natural process of aging. But in this case, it sure seems like she won the biological lottery. There have never been reports that she's undergone any cosmetic procedures, although one of her physical features did once spark a plastic surgery trend. So, just how does Pippa maintain her vibrancy? She was reportedly making some rather smart decisions around the time of her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. As makeup expert Raihana Valu explained to the Daily Mail, "It looks like Pippa has been influenced by the 'less is more' beauty trend ... By using a lighter application she's taken years off of her face, leaving her with a more youthful glow." On top of that, Pippa has revealed that her typical breakfast includes avocado, a habit she may have picked up from her mother, Carole Middleton, who swears by the fruit's complexion-improving properties.
Pippa Middleton's public appearances are rarer than they used to be
Pippa Middleton is not in the habit of making as many public appearances as her royal sister and in-laws, which perhaps makes her transformation even more striking. On July 6, 2025, she and her husband attended the British Grand Prix, marking the first time she was truly out and about in six months. She sported a striking new hairdo, which The Mirror called "her shortest bob to date." (That was just the latest reveal in her lifelong hair transformation.) Before that, the last time she stepped out was for her sister's "Together at Christmas" event in December 2024.
When Pippa isn't turning heads, she can retreat to her massive home that she shares with her husband, James Matthews, and their three kids, Arthur, Grace, and Rose. In 2022, they acquired a 32-room Georgian mansion on a 150-acre estate in the Berkshire countryside, and that's just one part of her spectacularly lavish lifestyle. We certainly can't blame Pippa if she prefers to spend her days exploring her property while avoiding the glare of the paparazzi. In the meantime, we'll just be waiting for the next chapter in her beauty evolution.