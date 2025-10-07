Pippa Middleton's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos

If you're a member of the British royal family, or just adjacent to the royals, chances are pretty high that you're often going to be photographed in public. It's just a part of the gig. Pippa Middleton found herself in the thick of the spotlight when her older sister Kate Middleton commenced her journey to becoming Catherine, Princess of Wales. She's been consistently turning heads in the years since, and in 2012 she was even named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world by Time. There's plenty of visual evidence for us to witness her evolution from 20-something socialite to wife and mother of three. So we dare you to look at a side by side comparison of her different eras and not declare, "Stunning!"

Of course, much of Pippa's face transformation is just part of the natural process of aging. But in this case, it sure seems like she won the biological lottery. There have never been reports that she's undergone any cosmetic procedures, although one of her physical features did once spark a plastic surgery trend. So, just how does Pippa maintain her vibrancy? She was reportedly making some rather smart decisions around the time of her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. As makeup expert Raihana Valu explained to the Daily Mail, "It looks like Pippa has been influenced by the 'less is more' beauty trend ... By using a lighter application she's taken years off of her face, leaving her with a more youthful glow." On top of that, Pippa has revealed that her typical breakfast includes avocado, a habit she may have picked up from her mother, Carole Middleton, who swears by the fruit's complexion-improving properties.