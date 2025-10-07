Tragic Details About The Death Of Sean Penn's Brother, Chris

On January 24, 2006, 43-year-old Chris Penn was found unresponsive in his apartment. The tragic celebrity death was eventually ruled to be accidental, given the "Footloose" star had been on various medications that caused complications with his enlarged heart. During a February 2006 interview with the Seattle Times, the late actor's friend Don Wilson shared that he was worried about Chris' well-being in the days leading up to his passing because he was overworking to make his dream film a reality, despite having the flu. According to Wilson, Chris also previously struggled with drug usage and was constantly swinging between sobriety and addiction.

While speaking to a London-based journalist, Chris opened up about the roots of his addiction problems: "I lost a daughter — she was only 2 days old, she was born premature and her lungs were just too weak — and I went kind of overboard. I just used it as an excuse to do as many drugs as I could." Wilson informed the Seattle Times that the "Reservoir Dogs" star had told him the death of his child had a massive impact on him since his dreams of being a father were shattered in the blink of an eye.

As for his career, Chris himself acknowledged to the New York Times that he was aware people would probably always refer to him as "Sean's younger brother." However, he stressed that he wasn't losing sleep over it because he knew he had already proved his acting chops through his work. And Sean Penn clearly agreed with that sentiment.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).