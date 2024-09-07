Tragic Celebrity Deaths Ruled Accidental

The following article includes references to drug use.

Though it may not always seem this way, celebrities are just as mortal as the rest of us. That illusion of immortality, though — the hope that long after your death, people will still remember you — might just be a major reason why a lot of people want to be famous. David Giles, for example, wrote in "Postmortal Society" that fame approximates a kind of immortality. "Through media, celebrities replicate themselves to a bewildering degree," he wrote. "Thousands of images — still and moving — circulate. Words are spoken and written by and about the celebrity and reproduced in dizzying quantities. Dying tomorrow, they have left a trace in the world that can persist for centuries."

That may be true, but while they're here on Earth, we really mean it: celebrities are as mortal as the rest of us. They're as susceptible to accidents, and accidental death, as anyone else, too. When someone seems larger than life, though, it can surely come as a shock to hear that their light has been snuffed out, and it can feel senseless to know that they died at random, as a surprise, for no particular reason other than that we're all human beings. These tragic celebrity deaths were determined to be accidents.

