Affair Rumors That Will Haunt Trump Secretary Of Defense Pete Hegseth Forever

This article contains discussion of sexual assault.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fits the Trump mold to a tee; He used to be a Fox News presenter, he's had three wives, and he's been accused of sexual misconduct. Once the president nominated him, Hegseth's messy love life took center stage. As it turns out, he cheated on his first wife with his second, and on his second with his third (the phrase "once a cheater, always a cheater" seems to ring true in the White House staffer's case). Amid all the controversial things that have come out about Hegseth, sources also revealed to Vanity Fair in 2024 that he had five affairs while married to his first wife, Meredith Schwarz. To Hegseth's credit, he did tell her about his infidelity before she found out about it from someone else. In a subsequent conversation with Schwarz's brother, the future defense secretary reportedly made it clear that he wasn't the person everyone thought him to be.

"He said, and this quote is as clear as day, 'I'm a f***ed up individual,'" an insider recalled. A former Fox News colleague similarly dished to the New Yorker, "[Hegseth] had a kind of what-happens-in-Vegas-stays-in-Vegas kind of attitude, while his wife and kids were in Minnesota," adding, "He was very handsy with women, too." Schwarz reportedly tried to make their marriage work regardless, but Hegseth refused to change his ways, including regularly fraternizing with Samantha Deering, who was his colleague at Vets for Freedom and later became his second wife. Hegseth had a child with Deering before they tied the knot in 2010. Similarly, he then went on to have another affair, this time with his Fox News colleague Jennifer Rauchet, who became pregnant before the two also married in 2019.