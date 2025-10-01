Keith Urban's Reported Divorced Dad Behavior Forced Nicole Kidman's Hand To Make It Official

Bad news for the biggest couple to come from down under; Aussies Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are divorcing after nearly two decades of marriage. On Tuesday, September 30, Kidman filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" in the Nashville court filings, per The New York Times. The actor and country star tied the knot in June 2006, with this past summer marking their 19th wedding anniversary. A source close to Urban told People that the pair had been slowly growing apart, and their separation wasn't much of a surprise to their inner circle. However, an insider linked to Kidman told the outlet, "He has been making questionable choices for some time now and this was not the case of them just drifting apart."

Kidman and Urban — who share two children — had actually been living apart since early summer 2025, according to a TMZ source. Another insider added that the "Blue Ain't Your Color" hitmaker got his own bachelor pad in Music City, while Kidman tried to salvage their relationship from their previously shared home with their daughters. Since they separated, multiple outlets, including TMZ and the Daily Mail, have reported that Urban has already found a new flame. "The rumor is that he's with a younger woman in the business," the Mail source claimed. "It's all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that's a mystery."