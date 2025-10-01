Keith Urban's Reported Divorced Dad Behavior Forced Nicole Kidman's Hand To Make It Official
Bad news for the biggest couple to come from down under; Aussies Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are divorcing after nearly two decades of marriage. On Tuesday, September 30, Kidman filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" in the Nashville court filings, per The New York Times. The actor and country star tied the knot in June 2006, with this past summer marking their 19th wedding anniversary. A source close to Urban told People that the pair had been slowly growing apart, and their separation wasn't much of a surprise to their inner circle. However, an insider linked to Kidman told the outlet, "He has been making questionable choices for some time now and this was not the case of them just drifting apart."
Kidman and Urban — who share two children — had actually been living apart since early summer 2025, according to a TMZ source. Another insider added that the "Blue Ain't Your Color" hitmaker got his own bachelor pad in Music City, while Kidman tried to salvage their relationship from their previously shared home with their daughters. Since they separated, multiple outlets, including TMZ and the Daily Mail, have reported that Urban has already found a new flame. "The rumor is that he's with a younger woman in the business," the Mail source claimed. "It's all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that's a mystery."
Nicole Kidman was blindsided by betrayal
Considering divorce was not the outcome Nicole Kidman was hoping for in her marriage to Keith Urban, the "Big Little Lies" star is purportedly in disbelief over her husband's rumored decision to move on so quickly. According to a Page Six informant, the movie mogul "feels betrayed" and "devastated" over the end of the relationship. The public reactions to Kidman and Urban's split have primarily been shock and upset over the news. Just months ago, in June, Kidman posted a tribute to Urban on Instagram for their 19th year of marriage. "Happy Anniversary Baby," she wrote in the caption. In April 2024, Kidman confessed to People that she felt fortunate for "Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love."
Still, there have been several red flags in Urban and Kidman's relationship. For instance, Urban made headlines in June after supposedly hanging up during a call with Australian radio show "Hayley & Max in the Morning" (via Radio Today). When co-host Max Burford asked the musician about seeing his wife be romantic with men in films, Urban's side of the call disconnected, with Burford and other host Hayley Pearson assuming he didn't like the question and hung up. A source later confirmed to People that Urban did not leave the interview. "Keith did not hang up, period," they said. "He doesn't host his Zoom interviews. This is a complete nothingburger." However, it may have been a clue that things with him and Kidman were rocky.