Trump Enemy Zohran Mamdani Describes His Relationship With Donald In Four Cheeky Words
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani proves he can roll with the punches. After receiving constant criticism from the New York Post, the politician released a video on YouTube offering the publication new ideas for punny headlines about his personal trip to Uganda.
Now, Mamdani, who lives rent-free in President Donald Trump's mind, is poking fun at his adversary. During an appearance on "The View" on October 1, 2025, Mamdani jokingly called Trump a "dear friend of mine." In a clip of the exchange posted on X, "The View" co-host Joy Behar ran through a list of things Trump has said about Mamdani. Trump accused him of being a communist, a claim Mamdani denied, saying he was actually a democratic socialist. When asked to elaborate on what that means, the politician said it comes down to wanting to have "a better distribution of wealth" for everyone, citing the concept to something the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said.
BEHAR: Let's talk about President Trump, because he had a lot to say about you
MAMDANI: Dear friend of mine pic.twitter.com/aENsUgK4eR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025
Trump has made his feelings about Mamdani crystal clear: He does not like him whatsoever. Back in July 2025, POTUS incorrectly claimed that the Uganda-born Mamdani was in the U.S. illegally. According to The New York Times, Mamdani immigrated to NYC when he was 7 and became naturalized as an American citizen in 2018. After Trump suggested that Mamdani should be arrested if he were to block ICE agents from doing their job, Mamdani posted on social media that Trump's remarks were undemocratic and an intimidation tactic.
Trump threatened NYC if Mamdani wins the mayoral election
Needless to say, there is zero love lost between President Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani. Shortly before the NYC mayoral hopeful's appearance on "The View," Trump made a threat that would truly hurt the city of eight million should Mamdani win: POTUS plans to withhold federal funding for the Big Apple. "He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City," Trump wrote on Truth Social on September 29, 2025. "Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises." If there's one thing POTUS is good at, it's holding a grudge. He's been feuding with Rosie O'Donnell since the late 2000s, so it's unlikely his beef with Mamdani will fizzle out anytime soon.
It seems like a red flag that a sitting president is already planning how to sabotage an entire city's finances should someone he doesn't like win a mayoral election. Joy Behar asked Mamdani about the sticky situation during his "The View" appearance. Mamdani shrugged off Trump's threats, citing that he makes them all the time. "What is angering to me is not what Donald Trump does, because we've come to expect that from him," he said. "But it's the idea that we have to accept that as the law, the idea we have to accept that as normal." Interestingly, Trump deciding to withhold money from the very city he was born in is not even the biggest controversy he's had in New York.