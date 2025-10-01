Trump Enemy Zohran Mamdani Describes His Relationship With Donald In Four Cheeky Words

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani proves he can roll with the punches. After receiving constant criticism from the New York Post, the politician released a video on YouTube offering the publication new ideas for punny headlines about his personal trip to Uganda.

Now, Mamdani, who lives rent-free in President Donald Trump's mind, is poking fun at his adversary. During an appearance on "The View" on October 1, 2025, Mamdani jokingly called Trump a "dear friend of mine." In a clip of the exchange posted on X, "The View" co-host Joy Behar ran through a list of things Trump has said about Mamdani. Trump accused him of being a communist, a claim Mamdani denied, saying he was actually a democratic socialist. When asked to elaborate on what that means, the politician said it comes down to wanting to have "a better distribution of wealth" for everyone, citing the concept to something the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said.

BEHAR: Let's talk about President Trump, because he had a lot to say about you MAMDANI: Dear friend of mine pic.twitter.com/aENsUgK4eR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025

Trump has made his feelings about Mamdani crystal clear: He does not like him whatsoever. Back in July 2025, POTUS incorrectly claimed that the Uganda-born Mamdani was in the U.S. illegally. According to The New York Times, Mamdani immigrated to NYC when he was 7 and became naturalized as an American citizen in 2018. After Trump suggested that Mamdani should be arrested if he were to block ICE agents from doing their job, Mamdani posted on social media that Trump's remarks were undemocratic and an intimidation tactic.