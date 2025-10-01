Karoline Leavitt Uses Government Shutdown To Give Her Dated Style A Spicy Upgrade
Despite being the youngest person to ever take on the role of White House press secretary at just 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt has a tendency to dress way older than she is. Leavitt has given bingo night babe in more than one frumpy outfit since she joined Donald Trump's administration back in January. Interestingly, though, she chose to dress quite a bit younger at her most recent press briefing. And, while we're often begging Leavitt to ditch her grandma-ish fashion mistakes, we can't honestly tell if this is really an improvement or not.
On October 1, the government shut down as the Senate struggles to come to an agreement regarding funding. The last government shutdown occurred seven years ago, during Donald Trump's first term. Federal workers everywhere are impacted, and the White House has already threatened long-term layoffs. For so many, this is a nerve-wracking and difficult time, and many folks in the U.S. are surely feeling concerned. When Leavitt took the stage for her press briefing, however, her outfit indicated that she is not one of those concerned citizens. Instead, for a reason that is hard to understand, her outfit looked less like government shutdown chic and more like she was ready for a night out at her favorite dive bar.
Karoline Leavitt picked the weirdest day to throw on her leather miniskirt
We've seen enough of Karoline Leavitt's wardrobe to know that she has more than enough outfit options for a serious, somber occasion. Leave it to Leavitt to choose the day of the government shutdown to look like the most party girl version of herself. She took to the podium on October 1 with an uncharacteristic smile plastered across her face and a rather short leather skirt. She paired the surprising leather number with a grey blazer and high neck black top. While her modest top half certainly acted to balance out her odd skirt choice, it definitely didn't make the outfit any less perplexing.
Perhaps the fact that the government has shut down has inspired Leavitt to treat her time at the podium like casual Friday. Or, maybe she just picked up her Sandy from "Grease" costume from the White House's closest Spirit Halloween and decided to throw it on with a blazer for a day at the office. It's hard to know what exactly the press secretary had in mind here, but one thing is for sure: this wasn't the right 'fit for this particular press briefing.