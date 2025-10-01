Karoline Leavitt Uses Government Shutdown To Give Her Dated Style A Spicy Upgrade

We've seen enough of Karoline Leavitt's wardrobe to know that she has more than enough outfit options for a serious, somber occasion. Leave it to Leavitt to choose the day of the government shutdown to look like the most party girl version of herself. She took to the podium on October 1 with an uncharacteristic smile plastered across her face and a rather short leather skirt. She paired the surprising leather number with a grey blazer and high neck black top. While her modest top half certainly acted to balance out her odd skirt choice, it definitely didn't make the outfit any less perplexing.

Perhaps the fact that the government has shut down has inspired Leavitt to treat her time at the podium like casual Friday. Or, maybe she just picked up her Sandy from "Grease" costume from the White House's closest Spirit Halloween and decided to throw it on with a blazer for a day at the office. It's hard to know what exactly the press secretary had in mind here, but one thing is for sure: this wasn't the right 'fit for this particular press briefing.