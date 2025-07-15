Karoline Leavitt Brings Out Her Frumpiest Fashion For Fox News & It Gives Bingo Night Babe
The age of President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has been a major factor in her political identity throughout her budding career, albeit for several wrong reasons. Leavitt may stand out for being the youngest press secretary in White House history, but that doesn't change that she decorates herself like she's one of the oldest officials to ever take on the job. Leavitt often dresses older than she really is, and her outdated looks have had us regularly checking the calendar. While her age has also been a major topic of conversation thanks to her large age gap relationship with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, some could argue her geriatric wardrobe makes her look about as old as her spouse is.
Leavitt shared a pre-show glimpse at her pink, sleeveless getup before a recent Fox News appearance. "Behind the scenes before @seanhannity," she wrote on her July 14, 2025 Instagram Story. "Glam by my girl @by_brittany_danielle." We'd argue she shouldn't have flashed her old-fashioned outfit anymore than she needed to, however. To her credit, Leavitt may have retained a semblance of a youthful vibe showing some skin with the dress or blouse's open neckline and sleeveless design. However, neither quality changed that the velvety outfit sported a loose-fitting, ruffly material like what a grandma might wear to any casual or formal event, or at least have one of her living room recliners made out of. Even the pink shade of the look was more muted than some of Leavitt's other White House Barbie looks, making a typically fun color look snoozeworthy.
Leavitt's loose, archaic outfits make her look old
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may only be a 27-year-old who's just begun her political career and life as a mother. However, her elderly outfits convey she'd be more content living as a retired grandma striking it rich at her local bingo hall. Beyond wearing baggy velvet numbers like that she brought on the Fox News show "Hannity" in July 2025, she looked like she was heading straight for a rocking chair with a blue-striped, plaid-patterned dress she wore in an April 23, 2025 Instagram post. The press secretary also tapped into her old lady persona with a loose button-up sweater and long, ruffled skirt she flaunted in some March 22, 2025 Instagram photos. Leavitt's penchant for throwing on ill-fitting attire has conversely de-aged her in some scenarios, like all of the times her oversized outfits gave pre-school dress-up energy.
Leavitt clearly possesses her own unique sense of style, and some of her fans and followers might appreciate her for adhering to her own fashion interests, rather than sticking to modern beauty conventions. That doesn't change that her fashion choices often externally accelerate her age, even if she's still enjoying her 20s on the inside. Although we're getting trophy wife vibes from her marriage to the decades-older Nicholas Riccio, perhaps the youthful Leavitt's intentions are to impress her husband by dressing closer to his age.