Karoline Leavitt Brings Out Her Frumpiest Fashion For Fox News & It Gives Bingo Night Babe

The age of President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has been a major factor in her political identity throughout her budding career, albeit for several wrong reasons. Leavitt may stand out for being the youngest press secretary in White House history, but that doesn't change that she decorates herself like she's one of the oldest officials to ever take on the job. Leavitt often dresses older than she really is, and her outdated looks have had us regularly checking the calendar. While her age has also been a major topic of conversation thanks to her large age gap relationship with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, some could argue her geriatric wardrobe makes her look about as old as her spouse is.

Leavitt shared a pre-show glimpse at her pink, sleeveless getup before a recent Fox News appearance. "Behind the scenes before @seanhannity," she wrote on her July 14, 2025 Instagram Story. "Glam by my girl @by_brittany_danielle." We'd argue she shouldn't have flashed her old-fashioned outfit anymore than she needed to, however. To her credit, Leavitt may have retained a semblance of a youthful vibe showing some skin with the dress or blouse's open neckline and sleeveless design. However, neither quality changed that the velvety outfit sported a loose-fitting, ruffly material like what a grandma might wear to any casual or formal event, or at least have one of her living room recliners made out of. Even the pink shade of the look was more muted than some of Leavitt's other White House Barbie looks, making a typically fun color look snoozeworthy.