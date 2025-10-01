We Already Know How Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Daughters Will Be Impacted By Divorce

In addition to how time with the kids will be divvied up, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's parenting plan ensures that the former couple will come together to make any big decisions regarding the girls' lives. Both Kidman and Urban also agreed not to badmouth each other in front of their children or jeopardize the other's relationship with them. They have both promised to "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," per People. Additionally, within 60 days of when Kidman filed for divorce, both she and Urban must take part in a parenting seminar. Both Kidman and Urban have reportedly agreed to receive no child support.

It is certainly a positive sign that Kidman and Urban have worked so much out so early on in their split and that they are clearly prioritizing their kids and working toward a peaceful separation. For many couples, though, one parent having this much more time with their kids than the other could become a point of contention. Interestingly, this may not be a big change for the family. A source told TMZ that the former couple hasn't lived together in months and said that Kidman has been "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone." Another source told People, "While Keith has been away on tour all summer, Nicole and her daughters have been inseparable, spending time together bonding."