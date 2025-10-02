Dr. Jane Goodall Made Her Feelings About Trump Crystal Clear

If you know anything about Dr. Jane Goodall, it's almost certainly her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees. During her research, Dr. Goodall discovered that the animals were actually far more like humans than anyone had previously realized. For example, she was the first to witness chimps making and using tools, something that was once considered an exclusively human trait. However, that was far from the only similarity. While speaking to The Atlantic in October 2016, shortly before Donald Trump was elected president for the first time, the passionate animals rights activist couldn't help but point out that he exhibited some pretty ape-like behavior.

"In many ways the performances of Donald Trump remind me of male chimpanzees and their dominance rituals," Dr. Goodall asserted. "In order to impress rivals, males seeking to rise in the dominance hierarchy perform spectacular displays: stamping, slapping the ground, dragging branches, throwing rocks. The more vigorous and imaginative the display, the faster the individual is likely to rise in the hierarchy, and the longer he is likely to maintain that position." She echoed this sentiment while discussing chimpanzee society more generally during a 2024 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" — without actually mentioning Trump by name.

"When you see two males competing for dominance, they stand upright, they swagger, they have a furious face, they shake their fist. Doesn't that remind you of some human male politicians?" Dr. Goodall wondered aloud. Elsewhere, she confessed that for all her work with chimps, they're far too similar to humans for her to consider them her favorite animal. Instead, she named dogs as her top pick. And we certainly buy that a little more than Kimberly Guilfoyle trying to paint Trump as a dog lover.