What You Never Knew About Hallmark's Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar was the quintessential teen celebrity crush in the '80s. The actor's foray into stardom was at 13 years old when she was cast as Winnie Cooper in "The Wonder Years." She was America's sweetheart for six seasons from 1988 to 1993, but then she disappeared from television. McKellar said she needed to discover who she was off-screen and off-script. "I mean, it's a blessing to be on a show that's that popular, but it was very limiting," she revealed on the "Hey Dude... The '90s Called!" podcast in 2025. "Everywhere I went, it was, 'hey, aren't you that girl, you know, who played Winnie, that girl from TV, that girl... ' It's like constantly you're trying to figure out who you are as a teenager, and everyone else is telling you who you are, and it's like a thing that doesn't exist anymore."

McKellar found new meaning in her life beyond Hollywood when she veered her focus to her academic passion: mathematics. Her hiatus from the spotlight was filled with scholarly achievements, including graduating summa cum laude from UCLA, co-authoring a scientific paper, and becoming an advocate for education. The actor eventually found herself in front of the camera again, this time as a Hallmark star. While the complete list of McKellar's Hallmark movies is extensive, she notably led the network's "Matchmaker Mysteries" movie series — though McKellar eventually ditched Hallmark for Great American Family. However, her back-and-forth from acting to academia, back to acting again, doesn't come close to summing up all of the incredible details you may have never known about McKellar.