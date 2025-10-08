Pete Hegseth's War Against Beards Might Hint At His Own Insecurities

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth seems to have felt obligated to honor his new title as the secretary of war by declaring war against beards. In an unprecedented meeting with top military officials at Quantico, Virginia, on September 30, 2025, Hegseth relayed a message to officials that many pundits felt could have been sufficiently communicated via email. While discussing the new military standards he was going to implement, Hegseth said, "No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression. We're going to cut our hair, shave our beards, and adhere to standards" (via CBS News). He added, " ... the era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos."

Hegseth is arguably a so-called "beardo" in his own right. Search as you might, Google only offers up pictures of a baby-faced Hegseth with no beard in sight. One can't help but wonder whether the defense secretary told military officials they had to clean up their facial hair simply because he can't have any. Some more digging, however, reveals that Hegseth can indeed grow a beard — in fact, in 2018 he really wanted to keep it after he spent one holiday growing it out. Video footage of Hegseth's beard makes one understand why his superiors had him get shaved on "Fox & Friends" shortly after he debuted it. Aside from what appears to be a bald spot on his right cheek, Hegseth's stubble is grayer than his hair.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance gave Hegseth's war against beards his seal of approval. "When I was a young United States Marine, I did not have a beard. I am now the vice president, so I get to do what I want to do," Vance said (via The Hill). "But, I think Pete's trying to implement high standards and that's a very good thing."