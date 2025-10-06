What Happened To Brendan Dassey From Netflix's Making A Murderer?

Police questioned Brendan Dassey several times before his arrest. During the first interview, Dassey told police Teresa Halbach left the salvage yard, and his uncle went in his trailer. However, the officers took issue with Dassey's version of events. "She didn't leave. Brendan, she didn't leave. ... Where did she go?...you're not tellin' me everything, I don't believe," said Detective Baldwin, according to the official interview transcript. Dassey was questioned again a few days later about whether or not he was involved in the attempted disposal of Halbach's body, and then again after that.

Dassey was charged on March 2, 2006, the day after his fifth interview with police. During the interview, officers questioned Dassey, who was 16 years old, for hours, apparently encouraging him to agree with their allegations. Dassey eventually gave what his lawyers called a guided confession. Originally, the teen told officers that he was home playing video games during the time that Halbach was killed. However, at some point during the interview, his story changed, and he said he did go to Avery's trailer that day. He then told detectives that he and his uncle both sexually assaulted the victim before killing her. Dassey recanted this confession, claiming he just said what he thought the officers wanted him to say.

On May 12, 2006, Dassey was asked by private investigator Michael O'Kelly to look at crime scene photos, draw pictures related to the murder, and write a confession. Dassey, whose attorney was not present, appeared to maintain his innocence, but his account changed throughout the questioning. Despite the inconsistencies in the teen's story and the methods used during interrogations, these apparent confessions played a pivotal role in the conviction of Dassey and his uncle.