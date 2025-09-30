Rumors Surrounding The Murdaugh Family We Couldn't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing that America loves more than a family dynasty, it's a murder mystery. The story of the Murdaugh family has both. It's a story with so much tragedy, so much family drama, and so many twists that it makes William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" look pretty chill by comparison. However, the Murdaugh's story is all true. As they say, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction. With that in mind, here's how it all played out.

The story centers on Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer who seemingly had it all: the house, the family, the country estate. But in 2021, his wife and son were found dead in mysterious circumstances. Over a year later, Murdaugh was arrested and charged with their murder. Murdaugh denied the charge. Cue what was dubbed the "trial of the century" in South Carolina (as per The Independent).

The trial exposed Murdaugh as anything but the man who had it all. Instead, it painted the picture of a broken man, someone who hired a hitman on himself, someone who'd defrauded millions of dollars, and someone who murdered his own family. He was subsequently given two life sentences for the murders and an additional 67 years for his financial crimes. But that's just the tip of the iceberg; here are 11 rumors about the Murdaughs we still can't ignore.