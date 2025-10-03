Taylor Swift Filler Accusations Steal The Spotlight Ahead Of Life Of A Showgirl Release

As Swifties geared up for the release of Taylor Swift's 12th album on October 3, 2025, the singer taped an interview with the "Graham Norton Show" on the eve of the new album's reveal. While fans didn't have any idea what Swift talked about during her interview when news of the taping broke (it airs on October 3), they did get glimpses of the songstress' little black dress — and her engagement ring. Despite all the buzz about the album, promotional photos from the show also sparked rumors that Swift has finally hopped on the filler train. Swift has undergone a gorgeous style transformation over the years, but her David Koma dress didn't distract from the apparent changes to her face.

Relentless netizens on X pointed out that Swift looked much different than they remember. "Half the comments are like hmm what looks different and then all the women over 30 are like oh babe didn't wait for fillers to settle," one penned. Added another, "Whoever did her filler needs to be fired." Another fan pointed out that everyone commenting on Swift's face were hypocrites, arguing that if she appeared on air sans fillers, those same fans would have called her out for looking old.

This isn't the first time fans have speculated that Swift has given in to the overwhelming pressure in Hollywood to look forever young, however.