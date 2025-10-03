Taylor Swift Filler Accusations Steal The Spotlight Ahead Of Life Of A Showgirl Release
As Swifties geared up for the release of Taylor Swift's 12th album on October 3, 2025, the singer taped an interview with the "Graham Norton Show" on the eve of the new album's reveal. While fans didn't have any idea what Swift talked about during her interview when news of the taping broke (it airs on October 3), they did get glimpses of the songstress' little black dress — and her engagement ring. Despite all the buzz about the album, promotional photos from the show also sparked rumors that Swift has finally hopped on the filler train. Swift has undergone a gorgeous style transformation over the years, but her David Koma dress didn't distract from the apparent changes to her face.
Relentless netizens on X pointed out that Swift looked much different than they remember. "Half the comments are like hmm what looks different and then all the women over 30 are like oh babe didn't wait for fillers to settle," one penned. Added another, "Whoever did her filler needs to be fired." Another fan pointed out that everyone commenting on Swift's face were hypocrites, arguing that if she appeared on air sans fillers, those same fans would have called her out for looking old.
🚨| Taylor Swift at The Graham Norton Show. pic.twitter.com/cMRvnNrwAu
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 2, 2025
This isn't the first time fans have speculated that Swift has given in to the overwhelming pressure in Hollywood to look forever young, however.
Rumors have been flying that Taylor Swift finally caved to cosmetic surgery
Side-by-side photos of Taylor Swift haven't done anything to stop the plastic surgery speculation, and in December 2024, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jonny Betteridge told the Daily Mail that fans might not be imagining the changes to Swift's face. He claimed that the songstress has undergone a procedure known as blepharoplasty. In plain language, it's known as eyelid surgery. "This is to help with hooding of the eyes and under eye bags," Betteridge explained. However, Dr. Nigel Mercer, a reconstructive surgery expert, told the Daily Mail he disagreed with Betteridge's assessment. "It's not really fair to compare a child's face to a young woman's," he argued. Touché.
Still, some netizens remain convinced Swift's look isn't all natural. One Reddit user claimed Swifties simply refuse to believe their idol hasn't aged naturally. Plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg fanned the flames in March 2025 when he compared old photographs of Swift to more recent ones. "I think she had her upper eyelids done," he told his Instagram followers. "I think she had her nose tweaked a little bit, where it's a little bit more narrow, and she certainly has some fillers." Dr. Mercer argues it's highly unlikely Swift had any work done to her eyelids. "A 34-year-old would have very little excess skin to play with and to move that fold upwards you need lots of it," he said.
A source close to Swift told the Daily Mail the plastic surgery accusations were ludicrous and harmful. If Nigel's assessment is anything to go by, secret plastic surgery procedures definitely don't make it onto the list of Swift's most controversial moments over the years.