Side-By-Side Photos Of Taylor Swift Don't Do Anything To Stop The Plastic Surgery Speculation
Taylor Swift has built her career on transformations. Fans expect the pop star to change up her style and aesthetic with every album she releases (and she even designed a whole tour based on Swift's various "Eras"). But when looking at side-by-side photos of the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker, it's hard to deny the rumors that Swift has had some plastic surgery procedures done on her face. As a bright-eyed teenager, Swift broke into the music industry via catchy country-pop songs like "Tim McGraw" and "Teardrops on My Guitar." Her style at the time reflected this sweet country girl image. She wore her hair curly and chose cute, sparkly princess dresses for red carpet events.
Plus, she hadn't yet tried her signature red lip and wore more natural makeup, in neutral tones. These beauty looks highlighted some distinguishing facial features at the time, like a narrower eye shape than she has today — a pretty impossible physical change to simply wave off. As aesthetics doctor Dr. Jonny Betteridge told the Daily Mail, he reckons she's had a procedure called an blepharoplasty, "to help with hooding of the eyes and under eye bags." Her nose also appears narrower than it was in 2024, which suggests she might have had a rhinoplasty, alongside lip fillers to plump up her pout.
Taylor Swift doesn't speak publicly about her body or anyone else's
The doctors and social media accounts discussing Taylor Swift's alleged plastic surgery are just speculating, of course, because the "cardigan" hitmaker is understandably tight-lipped about that aspect of her life, beyond addressing some past disordered eating behavior in the 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" and revealing she had LASIK eye surgery on "The Tonight Show" in 2019. Addressing her body image issues in "Miss Americana," the singer-songwriter proclaimed, "There's always some standard of beauty that you're not meeting. Because if you're thin enough, then you don't have that a** that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, then your stomach isn't flat enough. It's all just f*****g impossible," (via The Guardian).
Notably, the Grammy winner has also come to the defense of other famous women when the public starts speculating about their bodies. In June 2024, she rushed to stand up for Lady Gaga when the "Paparazzi" singer was facing pregnancy rumors so often that she posted a TikTok to shut them down with a caption featuring lyrics from Swift's song "Down Bad." In the comments section underneath the video, the pop star posted in solidarity: "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).