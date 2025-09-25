Side-By-Side Photos Of Taylor Swift Don't Do Anything To Stop The Plastic Surgery Speculation

The doctors and social media accounts discussing Taylor Swift's alleged plastic surgery are just speculating, of course, because the "cardigan" hitmaker is understandably tight-lipped about that aspect of her life, beyond addressing some past disordered eating behavior in the 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" and revealing she had LASIK eye surgery on "The Tonight Show" in 2019. Addressing her body image issues in "Miss Americana," the singer-songwriter proclaimed, "There's always some standard of beauty that you're not meeting. Because if you're thin enough, then you don't have that a** that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, then your stomach isn't flat enough. It's all just f*****g impossible," (via The Guardian).

Notably, the Grammy winner has also come to the defense of other famous women when the public starts speculating about their bodies. In June 2024, she rushed to stand up for Lady Gaga when the "Paparazzi" singer was facing pregnancy rumors so often that she posted a TikTok to shut them down with a caption featuring lyrics from Swift's song "Down Bad." In the comments section underneath the video, the pop star posted in solidarity: "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).