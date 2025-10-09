Details About The Private Trump & Harris Phone Call That Left Kamala Staffers Livid

Kamala Harris' tell-all book didn't score her any brownie points with Joe Biden's allies, chiefly because his former VP was very candid about what she believes led to her election loss, some of which didn't reflect all that well on the former president. While making an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" in September 2025, Harris confessed to carrying a certain responsibility to talk Biden out of running for reelection, but she failed to follow through on it, something she writes about in her book. "Where my head was at, at the time, was that it would come off as being completely self-serving [to question Biden's decision to run again]," she explained.

When the former prosecutor appeared on "The View" that same month, Harris opened up about how devastating the loss felt on election night. "That night, I grieved in a way that I have not since my mother died," she disclosed. "The pain, it was not at all about losing a race. I knew what it was going to mean for the country." The former vice president called out Donald Trump during each of these interviews, arguing that he has failed to deliver on his promise to lower the cost of living for Americans. Harris also proved she's done playing nice in a fiery four-word takedown of Trump when she delivered a speech at the 2025 Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards.

When asked about Harris' book by Fox News, Vice President JD Vance followed his boss's lead, by proclaiming that she had "no substance." As the politician contended, "I listen to Kamala Harris for 90 seconds and I actually feel like I have gotten dumber in the process, and I have no idea what she actually believes."