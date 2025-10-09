Details About The Private Trump & Harris Phone Call That Left Kamala Staffers Livid
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss left her, and many Americans, devastated. Just one day later the former vice president had to make a gut-wrenching phone call to concede to her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. In his book, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," Chris Whipple recounted the phone call, and how it understandably left Harris' staffers seething. The newly-elected president, who had nothing good to say about his opponent during the campaign, was astonishingly pleasant throughout. Harris respectfully conceded, telling Trump he won the election fair and square, and stated, "I hope you're a president for all Americans." The subtle dig didn't land with the divisive politician, however, who proceeded to praise Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, and then told her, "You're a tough cookie. You were really great."
Trump's slimy behavior with Harris said it all about his ego, and Whipple recalled how one of her staffers even admitted to him, "I was like, what? Honestly, I felt like, what is this? It's so manipulative. He's a sociopath." In Harris' own book, "107 Days," the former presidential hopeful also touched on the awkward call, reasoning that she knew her plea to Trump to unify the country would likely fall on deaf ears. "I am going to be so nice and respectful," he promised her. "You are a tough, smart customer, and I say that with great respect. And you also have a beautiful name. I got use of that name, it's Kamala." Trump notably pronounced his rival's name correctly after making a point of mispronouncing it during his campaign.
Harris has spoken candidly about her gut-wrenching election loss
Kamala Harris' tell-all book didn't score her any brownie points with Joe Biden's allies, chiefly because his former VP was very candid about what she believes led to her election loss, some of which didn't reflect all that well on the former president. While making an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" in September 2025, Harris confessed to carrying a certain responsibility to talk Biden out of running for reelection, but she failed to follow through on it, something she writes about in her book. "Where my head was at, at the time, was that it would come off as being completely self-serving [to question Biden's decision to run again]," she explained.
When the former prosecutor appeared on "The View" that same month, Harris opened up about how devastating the loss felt on election night. "That night, I grieved in a way that I have not since my mother died," she disclosed. "The pain, it was not at all about losing a race. I knew what it was going to mean for the country." The former vice president called out Donald Trump during each of these interviews, arguing that he has failed to deliver on his promise to lower the cost of living for Americans. Harris also proved she's done playing nice in a fiery four-word takedown of Trump when she delivered a speech at the 2025 Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards.
When asked about Harris' book by Fox News, Vice President JD Vance followed his boss's lead, by proclaiming that she had "no substance." As the politician contended, "I listen to Kamala Harris for 90 seconds and I actually feel like I have gotten dumber in the process, and I have no idea what she actually believes."