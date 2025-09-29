Kamala Harris Proves She's Done Playing Nice With Fiery Four-Word Takedown Of Donald Trump
Despite losing the 2024 presidential election, we haven't seen the last of Kamala Harris. Harris has confirmed that she won't be running for governor of California in 2026, but other than that, we're not sure of her future political plans. One thing we know with almost absolute certainty though, is that she's going to keep it up with her critiques of Donald Trump. Harris zeroed in on Trump's insecurities during an MSNBC interview last week, and she didn't hold back when she talked about him during her speech at the Phoenix Awards Dinner for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. She was speaking about the importance of the upcoming 2026 elections when she referred to Trump as an "unchecked, incompetent, unhinged president," via YouTube.
Her no-holds-barred assessment of Trump comes at a time when he has amped up his attacks on his perceived enemies. In less than two weeks in September, he's talked about going after ABC after Jimmy Kimmel's show returned to the airwaves; Kimmel was suspended for his comments surrounding Charlie Kirk's death. The drama between Trump and Kimmel served to showcase Trump's fragile ego as well as raise concerns for some about threats to freedom of speech. Trump also raged against the U.N. for the escalator and teleprompter not working. Then there was Trump's message to Attorney General Pam Bondi about going after people like former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, and his orders to send troops to Portland, Oregon, over ICE protests.
Kamala Harris inspired some fans with her speech that came after Trump
People on social media definitely noticed Kamala Harris's speech at the Phoenix Awards Dinner and her blistering critique of Donald Trump's actions as president. Some people think that she's gearing up for another run at the presidency and others were inspired by her message.
Beyond calling out Trump in her speech, Harris outlined some of the best ways forward for Democrats, noting that there shouldn't be a focus on just one person to save the party or the country, that all have their roles to play and ways they can be leaders. This seems to be a dig at the MAGA movement, which has notably rallied around Trump alone as their leader. Some even think he should run for president in 2028, despite the fact that Trump can't run for a third term. It could also be a pointed commentary on the Democratic party to not just wait for one person to save the day.
Along with giving a speech at the event, Harris received the CBC Board Chair Award and the CBC Body Award "which recognizes an individual for their exceptional work in promoting policies and creating opportunities that support the empowerment of the Black community," per Vogue. She was accompanied by her husband Doug Emhoff, and she was wearing a stunning sequin gown by American designer Sergio Hudson.