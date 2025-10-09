How Many Times Has Nicole Kidman Been Engaged?

Although Nicole Kidman has been engaged three times, she has only walked down the aisle twice. The "Big Little Lies" star first tied the knot with Tom Cruise in a private ceremony on Christmas Eve 1990 after a short courtship. Although it's unclear when the "Mission Impossible" star popped the question, the ring was a sight to behold since it featured a sizable princess-cut diamond adorned with countless sidestones that gave it a blinding sparkle.

Matt Turner/Getty

Kidman and Cruise ultimately called it quits after 11 years of marriage and welcoming two children. About a year or so later, she found love with her famous landlord, Lenny Kravitz. However, the couple went to great lengths to keep their relationship under the radar. In fact, in a 2003 interview with Access Hollywood, the iconic singer insisted that his relationship with Kidman was platonic. The Oscar and Grammy winners were engaged by October 2003, according to Us Weekly. Unfortunately, their dreams of marital bliss never came true.

In an October 2013 Vanity Fair interview, Kidman opened up about the real reason why she and Kravitz broke off their engagement. After admitting that she had no real interest in a relationship back then, she seemingly referred to their broken engagement without name-dropping her ex, saying, "I just wanted my kids to have me, and I didn't feel comfortable having some person in that small hubbub." She continued, "And then I got engaged to somebody ... but it just wasn't right. I wasn't ready. We weren't ready." However, Kravitz and Kidman ultimately remained on good terms.