How Many Times Has Nicole Kidman Been Engaged?
Although Nicole Kidman has been engaged three times, she has only walked down the aisle twice. The "Big Little Lies" star first tied the knot with Tom Cruise in a private ceremony on Christmas Eve 1990 after a short courtship. Although it's unclear when the "Mission Impossible" star popped the question, the ring was a sight to behold since it featured a sizable princess-cut diamond adorned with countless sidestones that gave it a blinding sparkle.
Kidman and Cruise ultimately called it quits after 11 years of marriage and welcoming two children. About a year or so later, she found love with her famous landlord, Lenny Kravitz. However, the couple went to great lengths to keep their relationship under the radar. In fact, in a 2003 interview with Access Hollywood, the iconic singer insisted that his relationship with Kidman was platonic. The Oscar and Grammy winners were engaged by October 2003, according to Us Weekly. Unfortunately, their dreams of marital bliss never came true.
In an October 2013 Vanity Fair interview, Kidman opened up about the real reason why she and Kravitz broke off their engagement. After admitting that she had no real interest in a relationship back then, she seemingly referred to their broken engagement without name-dropping her ex, saying, "I just wanted my kids to have me, and I didn't feel comfortable having some person in that small hubbub." She continued, "And then I got engaged to somebody ... but it just wasn't right. I wasn't ready. We weren't ready." However, Kravitz and Kidman ultimately remained on good terms.
The third time wasn't the charm for Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman met her second husband, Keith Urban, at the G'Day LA gala in January 2005. Once again, she fell hard and fast in love. Speaking to People at a UNIFEM gala in May 2006, the "Moulin Rouge!" star confirmed her engagement to the country singer by referring to him as her "fiancé." Although the beloved couple kept the details about their engagement private, Kidman did reveal the moment she knew that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Urban in a 2019 People interview.
The "Big Little Lies" star shared that the "Somebody Like You" singer had completely swept her off her feet by waiting outside her apartment on her birthday in June 2005, so he could surprise her with gardenias at 5 a.m. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life," Kidman said while recalling her feelings from that time. "Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"
The Oscar winner and the Grammy winner said their 'I Do's' in June 2006 and welcomed two daughters in the following years. Notably, the country singer apparently popped the question with a $50,000 Cartier ring and later upgraded it to a massive emerald-cut rock, which came with an eye-watering $150,000 price tag. Then, in September 2025, TMZ revealed that Urban and Kidman had split up after 19 years of marriage. Ultimately, the once-happy union became a tragic detail of Kidman's life.