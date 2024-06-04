The Tragic Details About Nicole Kidman's Life

The "Moulin Rouge!" star was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1967 to Australian parents, and was raised in Sydney before her career took off in the '80s. But before Nicole Kidman became the Hollywood icon she is today, she and her younger sister Antonia had a trying childhood. In a November 2020 interview with Glamour UK, she reflected on her humble beginnings. "I've always been aware of privilege because both my parents came from nothing. When we moved to America, we had nothing. My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mum helped put my dad through his PhD as he came from a very poor family," she said.

Advertisement

However, what her family lacked in material possessions, they made up for in character. Kidman went on to say that when her dad got his PhD, he offered his therapy services for free to help others. She added, "I grew up with one of the gentlest, kindest fathers who was a giver and my mother was a nurse, so my family had that social conscience."