Tori Spelling Looks So Different After Drastic DIY Hair Transformation

Tori Spelling has undergone quite the evolution from child star to mom of five, and she has changed up her hair many times throughout the years. She has worn her hair in every style under the California sun, posing on red carpets with short curly bobs, mid-length straight ones, and even long braids adorned with butterflies. She's also been her own hairstylist before, debuting another spontaneous DIY platinum blonde bob in 2014 on Instagram. That cut appeared more amateur and fans also caught a glimpse of what Spelling looks like wearing almost no makeup.

Spelling's hair is naturally blonde, but she's constantly experimented with different hairstyles and colors throughout different stages of her life in the spotlight. She appears to like blonde the most, although she's tried out different shades, sporting her natural color in the '90s and cooler, icier tones in the 2010s and 2020s. At the height of "Beverly Hills, 90210" popularity, she made one of her biggest hair transformations ever, turning Donna Martin (and herself) into a redhead.

One of Spelling's strangest hair color experiments came in 2014 when she dyed the end of her platinum blonde hair gray, but it's hard to call that a success — it gave off reverse skunk vibes (via Glamour). Two years later, she went pink with the help of her stylist (per E! News). The ombre look was more successful, but she wasn't done. One of her most extreme looks was featured in a 2017 Instagram post when she debuted purple locks before eventually going back to blonde.