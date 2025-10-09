Tori Spelling Looks So Different After Drastic DIY Hair Transformation
If acting and hosting gigs don't help eradicate Tori Spelling's well-documented financial struggles, she might have a behind-the-scenes career as a hairdresser to fall back on. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star debuted a short bob in an Instagram post in late September 2025, revealing to her followers in the caption that she gave herself the haircut (with some help from her daughter, Stella McDermott, in the back). Perhaps most impressively, she said she decided to begin the DIY style experiment on a whim, an hour before an event.
"Out with the old, in with the new," Spelling captioned the post. "I haven't stopped smiling and beaming. Change starts from within but sometimes a literal physical change can feed the soul." She added that she even named the hairdo "Straight as an arrow, Blonde as a board" to honor her love of spooky season. While not an extreme change (her hair color is still platinum blonde), the bob is sophisticated and suits her face, highlighting her natural beauty, which was less noticeable with her longer hair. The sharp angles of the style suit her rebellious personality, and the cut appears to be clean to the naked eye.
Tori Spelling is no stranger to hair transformation
Tori Spelling has undergone quite the evolution from child star to mom of five, and she has changed up her hair many times throughout the years. She has worn her hair in every style under the California sun, posing on red carpets with short curly bobs, mid-length straight ones, and even long braids adorned with butterflies. She's also been her own hairstylist before, debuting another spontaneous DIY platinum blonde bob in 2014 on Instagram. That cut appeared more amateur and fans also caught a glimpse of what Spelling looks like wearing almost no makeup.
Spelling's hair is naturally blonde, but she's constantly experimented with different hairstyles and colors throughout different stages of her life in the spotlight. She appears to like blonde the most, although she's tried out different shades, sporting her natural color in the '90s and cooler, icier tones in the 2010s and 2020s. At the height of "Beverly Hills, 90210" popularity, she made one of her biggest hair transformations ever, turning Donna Martin (and herself) into a redhead.
One of Spelling's strangest hair color experiments came in 2014 when she dyed the end of her platinum blonde hair gray, but it's hard to call that a success — it gave off reverse skunk vibes (via Glamour). Two years later, she went pink with the help of her stylist (per E! News). The ombre look was more successful, but she wasn't done. One of her most extreme looks was featured in a 2017 Instagram post when she debuted purple locks before eventually going back to blonde.