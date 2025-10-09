Side By Side Pics Of Lindsay Lohan's Face Transformation Don't Help Plastic Surgery Rumors

2000s nostalgia is a big deal, at least if the musical remake of "Mean Girls" and the legacy sequel "Freakier Friday" are any indication. And is the star of the original "Mean Girls" trying to age in reverse and achieve eternal youth? Either way, Lindsay Lohan's glow-up is mind-blowing. When you compare photos of the actor from the early aughts to the 2020s, it's hard not to notice that she does not exactly have the same face that she used to. Of course, this sort of transformation always begs the question: Is this just a case of natural aging? Or is it possible that maybe, just maybe, she has also had some professional help?

There are certainly plenty of observers who seem to think so, but Lohan herself has been adamant that they are mistaken. She addressed the rumors head-on during a May 2025 interview for Elle with "Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman, who is known for her hilarious celeb impressions. Lohan's publicist was also there, and she diagnosed the problem of being a beautiful woman in the glare of the public eye by pointing out, "The second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It's so mean." Lohan made her case from a practicality standpoint by asking out loud, "I'm like, when? With what time? Where?"

But just because Lohan has denied the facelift speculation, that doesn't mean she has not touched things up here and there. In that same Elle interview, she noted, "Everyone does Botox." Otherwise, she credited her healthy skin to a natural regimen that includes serums, eye patches, and a diet rich in juices, green tea, pickled beets, and a lot of water.