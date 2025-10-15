Side By Side Photos Prove How Much The Shark Tank Cast Has Changed Over The Years
"Shark Tank" premiered in 2009 with a cast of millionaires (and one billionaire, Mark Cuban) looking for their next big project. The series took off and the panel of businessmen and women soon became pillars of advice, the image of profit, and television stars, as well as powerful company heads. The series fostered an image of incredible achievement for each shark, as well as a laundry list of successful products. After 16 years of the show's production, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Lori Greiner are still series regulars.
Nearly two decades since the 2009 premiere, the cast of sharks has officially entered into their 50s, 60s, and 70s with incredible grace. Comparing their looks from the show's start to the present day reveals the physical changes these stars have undergone, and the results are quite surprising.
Daymond John has defied age with his timeless look
Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and The Shark Group, proves age is nothing but a number with his flawless look. After 16 years since the series' start, John's image has hardly changed. With the same diamond earrings and all-black style, the only real difference is the millionaire's facial hair, which has grown thicker and grayer.
John provided insight into his view on getting older on Instagram in June 2025. He wrote, "The older I get, the more I realize maturity has nothing to do with age," adding in the sage advice, "Maturity is staying calm when everything in you wants you to react."
Mr. Wonderful has grown into his looks
Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary, longtime shark and chairman of O'Shares Investments, has fully grown into his looks over the years. Starting out back in 2009 with his scowling expression and signature suit, O'Leary has proudly stepped into his whitening hair and aging features.
Over the years since "Shark Tank" premiered, the O'Leary Financial Group founder's skin has softened, brightened, and even gotten its own glow — a sign of his graceful aging. Although signs of age can be seen around O'Leary's eyes and forehead, his look has become iconic to the millionaire's public image.
Mark Cuban looks just like he did in 2009
In 2025, Mark Cuban looks almost the same as he did when "Shark Tank" premiered. Only his hair features some salt and pepper since his start as a shark — even his eyebrows display a white and brown look. However, the billionaire's biggest change is actually incredibly endearing. The Mavericks fan has clearly spent the last 16 years smiling, as his face has collected deeper crow's feet and smile lines — a sweet piece of evidence to Cuban's fun personality.
The "Aging Evolution" cast member has been outspoken on his views of getting older, being an advocate for healthy lifestyles and wise approaches to medicine and dieting. Clearly, all Cuban's wisdom and hard work have paid off!
Barbara Corcoran has kept a youthful spirit as she ages
"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran has developed a sharp eye for investing, and an even sharper eye for her personal style. The "888-Barbara" podcast host has softened her look over the years, opting for subtler makeup and more natural hairstyles. At 76 years old in 2025, Corcoran appears young for her age and totally rejuvenated.
The changes to her look, including her tauter skin and brow lift, were openly discussed by Corcoran on Threads. "Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets," she wrote, tacking on photos that listed all her cosmetic interventions.
Robert Herjavec has aged like fine wine
Cyderes former CEO, Robert Herjavec, has become a true silver fox over the course of the 16 years since the series' start. With his bright complexion, steely blue eyes, and salt and pepper look, Herjavec has settled into his 60s with sophistication.
The author and entrepreneur discussed getting older in a LinkedIn post from January 2025, reflecting, "You're never gonna be younger than you are right now." He ended his video with a piece of encouraging advice for all: "Life is long. You have more time than you think."
Lori Greiner's hair has taken on a transformation of its own over the years
It's hard to remember Lori Greiner before "Shark Tank," when the "Queen of QVC" has become such an icon from the series. 16 years since the 2009 start, still a shark and entrepreneur, the only thing that has really changed about Greiner is her hair. With flawless skin and a youthful look, the biggest transformation to note is Greiner's bleached blonde hair.
Replacing the warm blonde locks that the "Shark Tank" investor once rocked, the millionaire's new look is all platinum, all the way. Through the changes, Greiner's makeup choices have remained consistent over the years, with big eyelashes and a neutral lip.