Side By Side Photos Prove How Much The Shark Tank Cast Has Changed Over The Years

"Shark Tank" premiered in 2009 with a cast of millionaires (and one billionaire, Mark Cuban) looking for their next big project. The series took off and the panel of businessmen and women soon became pillars of advice, the image of profit, and television stars, as well as powerful company heads. The series fostered an image of incredible achievement for each shark, as well as a laundry list of successful products. After 16 years of the show's production, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Lori Greiner are still series regulars.

Nearly two decades since the 2009 premiere, the cast of sharks has officially entered into their 50s, 60s, and 70s with incredible grace. Comparing their looks from the show's start to the present day reveals the physical changes these stars have undergone, and the results are quite surprising.