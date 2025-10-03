An Unexpected Taylor Swift Ex Is On Everyone's Minds With Life Of A Showgirl
Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" had people thinking back to her 6-year romance with Joe Alwyn for all the wrong reasons. Many listeners who were unimpressed by the pop star's songwriting on the album believed that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, wasn't as good a muse as the "Conversations with Friends" actor. In fact, several commentators on X couldn't help but wonder if Alwyn played a bigger role in writing songs on Swift's previous albums "folkmore" and "evermore."
Some even went so far as to suggest that "The Favourite" actor was essentially a ghostwriter on those records. One critic shared the album cover of "folklore" and wrote, "See what happens when Joe Alwyn is your muse and not some man who bangs spoons together whenever he wants Taylor to cook dinner for him." Similarly, another commentator speculated that Kelce's supposedly poor vocabulary was rubbing off on Swift, comparing the lyrics to "champagne problems," which Alwyn had a writing credit on, with "CANCELLED!" off her twelfth album.
While the former track had lyrics like "Your Midas touch on the Chevy door," the latter contained the line, "Girl-bossed too close to the sun." Another person stated that they believed that the "Blank Space" hitmaker's last good song stemmed from her split from the British actor. Most of these critics desperately wished for Alwyn to come back so Swift could go back to making the music they liked. Obviously, the pop star's fans wasted no time in defending her.
Taylor Swift's fans believed that it was unfair to credit Joe Alwyn for her work
While critics stated that they missed when the publicity-shy Joe Alwyn was Taylor Swift's muse, fans pointed out that she was writing good music long before he came into the picture. Another fan took an unserious approach and pointed out that the "Shake It Off" hitmaker had written a song like "ME!" which consisted of the lyrics "I'm the only one of me. Baby, that's the fun of me" while she was with Alwyn.
A commentator took a brutal jab at the British actor and stated that he would be in a far better place professionally if he had as much talent as critics thought. It's also worth noting that the real reason Alwyn is a Grammy winner comes down to him having a writing credit on "folklore," which won Album of the Year in 2021. And while the exes may not be in touch, Alwyn continues to make money off of Swift because of his songwriting royalties from "folklore" and "evermore." Notably, many fans were happy to see NFL tight Travis Kelce as the "Fortnight" songstress' muse because the tracks that he inspired didn't have the themes of anxiety that the love songs about Alwyn did. Even Swift's previous album, "The Tortured Poets Department," featured several obvious references to Alwyn, which proved that she wasn't her happiest self during their union.