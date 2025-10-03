An Unexpected Taylor Swift Ex Is On Everyone's Minds With Life Of A Showgirl

Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" had people thinking back to her 6-year romance with Joe Alwyn for all the wrong reasons. Many listeners who were unimpressed by the pop star's songwriting on the album believed that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, wasn't as good a muse as the "Conversations with Friends" actor. In fact, several commentators on X couldn't help but wonder if Alwyn played a bigger role in writing songs on Swift's previous albums "folkmore" and "evermore."

Some even went so far as to suggest that "The Favourite" actor was essentially a ghostwriter on those records. One critic shared the album cover of "folklore" and wrote, "See what happens when Joe Alwyn is your muse and not some man who bangs spoons together whenever he wants Taylor to cook dinner for him." Similarly, another commentator speculated that Kelce's supposedly poor vocabulary was rubbing off on Swift, comparing the lyrics to "champagne problems," which Alwyn had a writing credit on, with "CANCELLED!" off her twelfth album.

While the former track had lyrics like "Your Midas touch on the Chevy door," the latter contained the line, "Girl-bossed too close to the sun." Another person stated that they believed that the "Blank Space" hitmaker's last good song stemmed from her split from the British actor. Most of these critics desperately wished for Alwyn to come back so Swift could go back to making the music they liked. Obviously, the pop star's fans wasted no time in defending her.