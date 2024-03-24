Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Is Still Making Money Off Her - Here's Why

At one point in time, it seemed like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were meant to be. The happy couple lived together, played together, and even worked together. And it's because of the latter that Alwyn is still making money off Miss Americana today, despite their split.

Swift and Alwyn broke up in 2023 after six years of dating, and both have been pretty private about their breakup ever since in interviews. Sources dished at the time that the two just realized they weren't right for each other. "They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during 'Reputation,'" a source told People in April 2023. "Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

It was inside that lockdown bubble that these two collaborated on a number of music projects. Using the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn actually co-wrote several of Swift's album tracks. The actor's words are featured in "Exile" and "Betty" (both of which he also produced) from the "Folklore" album, as well as "Coney Island," "Champagne Problems," and the title track from the follow-up, "Evermore." Alwyn was even still writing with Swift the year before they split, as William Bowery also has a writing credit on the "Midnights" track "Sweet Nothing." And it's safe to say he's still making serious bank from his efforts.