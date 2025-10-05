Rare Times Lauren Boebert Has Been Spotted Without Bad Blazers & Tacky Dresses
Lauren Boebert definitely has a fashion sense all her own, and we'd be lying if we said that was a compliment. From mismatched footwear fails to body-hugging floral dresses that resemble grandma's couch, she's continued to make headlines for not only her controversial views, but her questionable wardrobe choices. Sometimes it feels as if she's stuck in some time loop, raiding closets from eras that are way past their expiration date. Her love for ill-fitting blazers and tacky dresses with the most dated silhouettes could easily rocket her to the top of the worst-dressed politicians list, if there was one. Oh, and her heavily bronzed, cakey makeup and overly dark tan don't help her case at all.
And while we won't claim she's ever been a style icon, the congresswoman has occasionally surprised us with outfits that weren't total catastrophes. On these rare occasions, the U.S. representative swapped the overly tight jackets and bright-colored dresses for more subdued pieces that looked more modern. Again, they're not runway-worthy looks, but they are very refreshing departures from her usual chaotic choices.
Boebert's surprisingly chic black tank and jeans look
While we aren't necessarily ranking Lauren Boebert's outfits, this look is perhaps our favorite on the congresswoman. The simplicity of a fitted sleeveless black top with jeans really does her look some justice.
It's clear she stays in tip-top shape as the outfit shows off the mother of four's impressive biceps. While the wash and silhouette of her jeans aren't the trendiest, her makeup also looks a lot more toned down than usual. This is definitely a big step up from the usual ill-fitting outfits she's been caught wearing.
A little black dress was a more sophisticated choice for Lauren Boebert
There are so many dresses Lauren Boebert has worn that are just way too colorful, sit at an awkward length, and lean towards high school teacher in the 2000s. But the little black number the congresswoman wore to meet with the Uranium Producers of America group was tasteful and appropriate for the event.
The length was perfect and elongated her legs, while the neutral beige heels tied the look together. Another improved look from her usual dress choices that often overwhelm her and just try to do too much.
A classic office look that works (and no bad blazers in sight)
Lauren Boebert looked so polished while meeting with the chairman of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. She styled a crisp white button-down blouse with a black pencil skirt and beige heels.
While it may not be anything special, when most of your go-to outfits are ones that keep getting made fun of, it's a major upgrade. The way she usually dresses ages her, to the point people would believe she's in her 50s. Clean and crisp outfits like these make her look her age — late 30s.
A less dated denim look than Boebert's usual choices
Alright, this 2022 Save America Rally look isn't jaw-dropping, but again, it's a breath of fresh air. While it doesn't seem like the U.S. representative will be joining the wide-leg craze favored by MAGA women any time soon, this look is simple and clean.
Yes, we know she is wearing skinny jeans in 2022 and the look is still dated, but it's a lot less so than her usual looks. If her blazers and dresses feel like they're stuck in the early 2000s, this look feels more 2010. So, again, it's an improvement. While we wish she hadn't chosen to accessorize with mirrored aviator sunglasses and strappy animal print heels, the look isn't bad overall.
Lauren Boebert's casual zip-up hoodie and jeans look
While these Lauren Boebert outfits are not really on-trend, we're simply looking for outfits that are a step up from her usual. For instance, when she visited a development site, she looked casual and comfortable in lace-up work boots, skinny jeans, and a zip-up hoodie with a trucker-style hat.
Although this look is in no way extremely trendy or something anyone would find as style inspiration, it's a practical and approachable look for Boebert. She looks less uptight and more down-to-earth. It's much better than wearing attention-grabbing clothes for all the wrong reasons.
Another one of Boebert's better dresses
If we could give one piece of fashion advice to Lauren Boebert, it would be to wear more dresses like the one she's pictured in at a meeting in Colorado. The midi polka dot print dress is another one of her better choices.
The simple dress doesn't overwhelm her frame and perfectly flatters her figure. The simple beige pumps complement this look just as well as they did the little black number. We also love how she didn't over accessorize the look, because the congresswoman surely loves big, oversized earrings.