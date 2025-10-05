Rare Times Lauren Boebert Has Been Spotted Without Bad Blazers & Tacky Dresses

Lauren Boebert definitely has a fashion sense all her own, and we'd be lying if we said that was a compliment. From mismatched footwear fails to body-hugging floral dresses that resemble grandma's couch, she's continued to make headlines for not only her controversial views, but her questionable wardrobe choices. Sometimes it feels as if she's stuck in some time loop, raiding closets from eras that are way past their expiration date. Her love for ill-fitting blazers and tacky dresses with the most dated silhouettes could easily rocket her to the top of the worst-dressed politicians list, if there was one. Oh, and her heavily bronzed, cakey makeup and overly dark tan don't help her case at all.

And while we won't claim she's ever been a style icon, the congresswoman has occasionally surprised us with outfits that weren't total catastrophes. On these rare occasions, the U.S. representative swapped the overly tight jackets and bright-colored dresses for more subdued pieces that looked more modern. Again, they're not runway-worthy looks, but they are very refreshing departures from her usual chaotic choices.