Lauren Boebert Squeezes Into Body-Hugging Floral That Looks Like Grandma's Couch
The notoriously rowdy Lauren Boebert has ramped up her interpretation of workplace fashion ever since President Donald Trump returned to office. Though Boebert is mostly known for her many controversies, the representative from Colorado is also apparently on a mission to scandalize the eyeballs of congress with her escalating outfits. After Boebert wore an outfit better suited for a frat party, she kept the good times going by wearing a skintight outfit to a congressional picnic, on top of all the times she's shown up in wrinkled and ill-fitting clothes. But now it seems as if Boebert is ready to shift towards a new trend taking over the Capitol — florals inspired by grandmas.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has worn a suit inspired by a vintage couch that could easily be found in a nursing home, and even First Lady Melania Trump has donned some pants inspired by elderly floral patterns, so it makes sense that Boebert would want to follow suit. During a stint discussing ways small businesses can encourage economic growth, Boebert was caught wearing a dress with rather outdated blooming decorations. But even with the white embroidery surrounding yellow flowers on a black backdrop making the dress appear to be straight out of the 90s, of course Boebert made sure it was skintight.
Lauren Boebert tries to glam up the grandma florals trend
In an Instagram post from Simon Michael Aslanpour, Lauren Boebert can be seen cozying up to the political figure from Dallas, Texas. While Aslanpour was doing his best to focus his caption on the work Boebert is doing to encourage "getting America back to work," what distracts from any discussion around policy is the ensemble Boebert chose to wear. While Boebert has been known to wear several outdated outfits, this one is jockeying for top position, as it struggles to find an era to properly belong in.
To be fair, the midi-length of the dress does actually suit Boebert's small frame, but the rest of the 'fit feels like a thrift store haul gone wrong. The pops of yellow on the black background and the floral design outlined in white do little to make the pattern feel fresh. Plus, with the absolutely hip-hugging nature of the dress, the whole look feels at odds with itself. An outdated pattern mixed with bodycon proportions is doing a disservice to both throwbacks and the present. While it is a bit better than the sloppy styles Boebert has been rocking lately, it still doesn't quite hit the mark.