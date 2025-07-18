Lauren Boebert Squeezes Into Body-Hugging Floral That Looks Like Grandma's Couch

The notoriously rowdy Lauren Boebert has ramped up her interpretation of workplace fashion ever since President Donald Trump returned to office. Though Boebert is mostly known for her many controversies, the representative from Colorado is also apparently on a mission to scandalize the eyeballs of congress with her escalating outfits. After Boebert wore an outfit better suited for a frat party, she kept the good times going by wearing a skintight outfit to a congressional picnic, on top of all the times she's shown up in wrinkled and ill-fitting clothes. But now it seems as if Boebert is ready to shift towards a new trend taking over the Capitol — florals inspired by grandmas.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has worn a suit inspired by a vintage couch that could easily be found in a nursing home, and even First Lady Melania Trump has donned some pants inspired by elderly floral patterns, so it makes sense that Boebert would want to follow suit. During a stint discussing ways small businesses can encourage economic growth, Boebert was caught wearing a dress with rather outdated blooming decorations. But even with the white embroidery surrounding yellow flowers on a black backdrop making the dress appear to be straight out of the 90s, of course Boebert made sure it was skintight.