Lauren Boebert Keeps Her Sloppy Era Going With One Of Her Most Ill-Fitting Outfits Yet
Not long after Lauren Boebert's wrinkled work outfit gave sloppy party girl vibes, she has done it again. The divisive representative posted a series of photos to Instagram, and once again, she's looking a bit messy overall. Sadly, it's time for us to add another outfit to the seemingly never-ending list of Boebert's biggest blazer fashion fails. On April 6, 2025, the Colorado congresswoman shared some photos of her posing with and speaking to a high school basketball team. She captioned the post, "It was an honor to help recognize our Windsor Wizards yesterday as Colorado's Class 5A Boys Basketball state champs, their first title in over a century! You've made our whole town proud!"
While the winning team may have made the town proud with their athletic prowess, the Republican politician definitely did not do likewise with her ability to find a good tailor. Boebert's fashion fails have been discussed and torn apart for a while. And yet, as of late, things seem to be taking a turn from bad style choices to garments that are ill-fitting, not tailored, and often not even ironed. Why is she struggling so much to look put together these days? Whatever the reason, we're just hoping she buys a new steamer, secures a new tailor, and most importantly leaves those blazers behind.
Boebert's basketball look was full of bad choices
Lauren Boebert's latest outfit fail was clearly an attempt to be casual while still looking professional. She sported a white button down layered under a grey blazer and paired with her go-to cropped, dark wash skinny jeans. For a politician at a high school basketball event, an elevated, dressed-up version of a comfy jeans look is a great idea. But everything about this outfit is wrong. The most glaring problem — as is often the case with the Colorado congresswoman — is the blazer. With suiting pieces, a poor fit is painfully obvious. This is the case for her blazer, which is pulling and bunching all over. Simply unbuttoning it likely would have made the wonky fit slightly less noticeable.
Of course, Boebert is no stranger to an outdated fashion trend and she's a repeat offender with these skinny jeans. This cut has been out of style for a few years now, but for folks who are married to it, there are ways to sport skinny jeans without drawing too much negative attention. In this case, the cropped cut, the dark wash, and the all-over pulling makes them look like they've been plucked right out of 2010. Furthermore, pairing these particular pants with pumps only puts more focus on their antiquated style. Picture this 'fit with light, wide-leg jeans and a better fitting blazer. Now, that would've been a slam dunk.