Lauren Boebert Keeps Her Sloppy Era Going With One Of Her Most Ill-Fitting Outfits Yet

Not long after Lauren Boebert's wrinkled work outfit gave sloppy party girl vibes, she has done it again. The divisive representative posted a series of photos to Instagram, and once again, she's looking a bit messy overall. Sadly, it's time for us to add another outfit to the seemingly never-ending list of Boebert's biggest blazer fashion fails. On April 6, 2025, the Colorado congresswoman shared some photos of her posing with and speaking to a high school basketball team. She captioned the post, "It was an honor to help recognize our Windsor Wizards yesterday as Colorado's Class 5A Boys Basketball state champs, their first title in over a century! You've made our whole town proud!"

While the winning team may have made the town proud with their athletic prowess, the Republican politician definitely did not do likewise with her ability to find a good tailor. Boebert's fashion fails have been discussed and torn apart for a while. And yet, as of late, things seem to be taking a turn from bad style choices to garments that are ill-fitting, not tailored, and often not even ironed. Why is she struggling so much to look put together these days? Whatever the reason, we're just hoping she buys a new steamer, secures a new tailor, and most importantly leaves those blazers behind.