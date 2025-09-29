Lauren Boebert Refuses To Join The Wide-Leg MAGA Craze And Sticks To Her Cowgirl Cosplay

Despite being a die-hard MAGA member, Lauren Boebert doesn't follow the pack of other women who are part of the political movement. She doesn't have Mar-a-Lago face, nor has she jumped on the clothing bandwagon that seems to be all the rage for MAGA women in Trumpland right now.

Sweeping the White House is a big pants trend that's a nightmare dressed like a daydream. People like first lady Melania Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and attorney Alina Habba have all rocked the wider leg look. Unfortunately, while they may feel like it's "in" and chic, it's really just a baggy, oversized style trying so very hard to be trendy. They don't need to wear something super fitted, of course, but surely there's a happy medium?

Meanwhile, the Colorado representative seems to be sticking with her tried-and-true cowgirl cosplay schtick. On September 27, the mother of four shared a carousel on Instagram of her spending time with Fire and Aviation in Fort Morgan, Colorado. In a group snapshot, Boebert was seen rocking distinctively narrow-length jeans, which looked much more flattering than the wider hems her colleagues enjoy.