Lauren Boebert Refuses To Join The Wide-Leg MAGA Craze And Sticks To Her Cowgirl Cosplay
Despite being a die-hard MAGA member, Lauren Boebert doesn't follow the pack of other women who are part of the political movement. She doesn't have Mar-a-Lago face, nor has she jumped on the clothing bandwagon that seems to be all the rage for MAGA women in Trumpland right now.
Sweeping the White House is a big pants trend that's a nightmare dressed like a daydream. People like first lady Melania Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and attorney Alina Habba have all rocked the wider leg look. Unfortunately, while they may feel like it's "in" and chic, it's really just a baggy, oversized style trying so very hard to be trendy. They don't need to wear something super fitted, of course, but surely there's a happy medium?
Meanwhile, the Colorado representative seems to be sticking with her tried-and-true cowgirl cosplay schtick. On September 27, the mother of four shared a carousel on Instagram of her spending time with Fire and Aviation in Fort Morgan, Colorado. In a group snapshot, Boebert was seen rocking distinctively narrow-length jeans, which looked much more flattering than the wider hems her colleagues enjoy.
Lauren Boebert shares her cowgirl cosplay style with another MAGA member
Of course, while Lauren Boebert isn't jumping on the oversized pants trend, she isn't ready to give up her cowgirl cosplay style, either. She and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have that fashion aesthetic in common.
The Colorado representative has been known to rock a cowboy hat in the past — even though an ill-timed shadow made her look like she was a witch in a photo with President Donald Trump. In July, Boebert saddled up for an awkward photo op, complete with hat, boots, and chaps. It was totally channeling Noem's vibe, like when the former Governor of South Dakota went all-out for Independence Day. She also donned a cowboy hat, boots, and chaps, as well as a ginormous American flag to hold, just in case anyone thought about questioning her patriotism.
Back in February, Noem was brutally roasted online after wearing a cowgirl hat during "Meet the Press." One person on X wrote, "Kristi Noem seems to think that serving as a Cabinet secretary is akin to attending a Halloween party." Based on their track record, it doesn't seem like either Boebert or Noem will be cooling it with the cowgirl cosplay anytime soon.