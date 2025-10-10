The Subtle Sign Melania Trump Isn't As Anti-Hillary Clinton As We Thought

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We can't exactly blame anybody who assumes that Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton can't stand each other. But, as it turns out, the first lady's social media feed suggests that she's not actually that against her husband's former opponent for the presidency. Usually, people will scrub all existence of a friend-turned-enemy from their feeds, but the former model either doesn't care or she harbors no bad feelings towards Hillary, for lo and behold, a snap of Melania and Donald Trump laughing with Hillary and Bill Clinton on the Trumps' wedding day is still alive and well on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post, which dates back to January 2013, is captioned simply: "#memories #mywedding."

It's no secret that Hillary attended Donald and Melania's wedding before their political feud, and the former secretary of state even touched on the event in her book, "Something Lost. Something Gained." Hillary admitted that she attended, in part, out of morbid curiosity, recalling, "I was going to be in Florida anyway and thought it would be entertaining to see what a Donald Trump wedding was like. It was the first time I met Melania, and I just remember that she was young, very beautiful, and very tall." The former first lady also noted that Melania seemed a bit withdrawn and didn't really engage in conversation with her.

Of course, they have taken some subtle swipes at each other over the years. Hillary criticized Melania's Be Best initiative, which aimed to nip cyberbullying in the bud, noting that she should perhaps "look closer to home" during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," (via Politico). Melania, meanwhile, told Fox News during Hillary's presidential campaign that she didn't have a problem with her husband using Bill's past affairs to launch attacks on his opponent's campaign.