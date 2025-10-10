The Subtle Sign Melania Trump Isn't As Anti-Hillary Clinton As We Thought
We can't exactly blame anybody who assumes that Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton can't stand each other. But, as it turns out, the first lady's social media feed suggests that she's not actually that against her husband's former opponent for the presidency. Usually, people will scrub all existence of a friend-turned-enemy from their feeds, but the former model either doesn't care or she harbors no bad feelings towards Hillary, for lo and behold, a snap of Melania and Donald Trump laughing with Hillary and Bill Clinton on the Trumps' wedding day is still alive and well on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post, which dates back to January 2013, is captioned simply: "#memories #mywedding."
#memories #mywedding pic.twitter.com/Z3mHoRre
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 22, 2013
It's no secret that Hillary attended Donald and Melania's wedding before their political feud, and the former secretary of state even touched on the event in her book, "Something Lost. Something Gained." Hillary admitted that she attended, in part, out of morbid curiosity, recalling, "I was going to be in Florida anyway and thought it would be entertaining to see what a Donald Trump wedding was like. It was the first time I met Melania, and I just remember that she was young, very beautiful, and very tall." The former first lady also noted that Melania seemed a bit withdrawn and didn't really engage in conversation with her.
Of course, they have taken some subtle swipes at each other over the years. Hillary criticized Melania's Be Best initiative, which aimed to nip cyberbullying in the bud, noting that she should perhaps "look closer to home" during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," (via Politico). Melania, meanwhile, told Fox News during Hillary's presidential campaign that she didn't have a problem with her husband using Bill's past affairs to launch attacks on his opponent's campaign.
Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton have plenty in common
Although they're not exactly close friends, the former first ladies have a surprising amount in common. Not only did Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton face off in a battle for the bestseller when they released their books around the same time in 2024, but they also know the sting of public infidelity all too well. The manner in which each woman handled it was vastly different, however. While Melania kept schtum, Hillary practically shouted her support for her husband from the rooftops. They have both also received tons of criticism for promoting the narrative that women accusing men of sexual indiscretion should be scrutinized instead of believed. When the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape of Donald Trump bragging about forcing himself on women made the rounds, the former model dismissed it as a calculated attack from Democrats trying to damage his campaign.
"Did they ever check the background of these women? They don't have any facts," Melania argued during a rare interview with CNN. Hillary made similar claims in defense of Bill Clinton, most notably in relation to his biggest scandal. While Hillary had some tough words for Bill before he admitted to the Monica Lewinsky affair, she reportedly still called her a "narcissistic Looney Toon" behind the scenes (via the BBC). Moreover, Hillary dubbed actor Gennifer Flowers, another former lover of Bill's, "some failed cabaret singer" during an appearance on ABC News. The one-time presidential candidate might not have had any kind words for her love rivals, but in her book, Hillary defended Melania against detractors who criticized her decision to wear a gray coat to Rosalynn Carter's funeral. The politician pointed out that the men who wore grays and blues didn't receive the same reproval.