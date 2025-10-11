Weird Things About Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond And Husband Ladd's Marriage

Before Ree Drummond transformed into the Pioneer Woman, a Food Network host, and a bestselling author, she was Anne Marie Smith. And before she added the titles of mother and grandmother to her laundry list of accomplishments, she was a wife. Married in September 1996, Ree Smith became Ree Drummond, wife to Ladd Drummond. The young couple went on to experience great success through Ree's career as she started her incredibly popular site, The Pioneer Woman, in 2006. As Ree became an iconic face of the Food Network channel and a highly followed writer, her married life was pulled into the spotlight, often by her own volition.

Ree's impressive career skyrocketed her and Ladd's relationship to minor celebrity status, stripping it of some levels of privacy as Ree continued to pen posts about the pair's relationship. With that high degree of visibility, it was inevitable that there would be some things that bother people about Ree and Ladd. With the truth of the Pioneer Woman's marriage laid out in the open across her blog posts, YouTube videos, and interviews, many people have picked up on some of the couple's head-scratching and questionable stories and habits.