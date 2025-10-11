Karoline Leavitt Tweed Fashion Fails That Highlight Her Dowdy Style
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has crafted a closet of regrettable fashion mistakes. Appearing before a team of journalists and photographers each day, Leavitt's every outfit is caught and captured in photos that get plastered across news articles and shown in videos online and on television. Because of her position, the press secretary is forced to craft fashion styles under the ever-present pressure of the media, and while she occasionally dresses for her bombshell figure, her fit is too often considered outdated, boring, and altogether frumpy.
Many items in the long list of Leavitt's tackiest outfits all have a common thread (no pun intended): unfashionable tweed. Tweed plagues Leavitt's closet like a bad stain; it simply will not go away. The dated material makes people wonder if Leavitt's significantly older husband has been influencing her fashion sense. No matter the case, Leavitt's constant reach for the tweed in her wardrobe must be stopped, as the press secretary's feeling for the fabric has gone too far, leaving the successful young woman in a horrible fashion rut.
Leavitt's gray tweed matching set was far too boring
Karoline Leavitt took to Instagram in August 2025 to share an image of herself with Deputy Assistant to the President Meghan Bauer and Special Assistant and Communications Advisor Margo Martin. In the picture, Leavitt smiles with her arms around her fellow White House staffers, wearing a gray matching tweed set with clunky gold buttons and thick black contrast binding.
The short skirt that Leavitt wears does inject some youthful style into the look because of its length. However, what overpowers the outfit — the tweed pattern, outdated details, and boring cut — perfectly exemplify the worst of the press secretary's frumpy style.
A washed sweater and drab tweed dress left Leavitt looking dull
Appearing before the White House Press Corps in April 2025, Karoline Leavitt wore a knee-length, plaid tweed dress with a high collar in muted grays and blues. She paired the uninteresting piece with a pale tan sweater and matching heels while speaking to a group of journalists outside the White House.
The fit looked like it was pulled from a closet belonging to the press secretary's grandmother. The out-of-style, '60s-inspired dress dated Leavitt and was blandly accessorized, offering a look into the true lack of fashion sense from the Trump supporter.
This white outfit was too bland even with its sparkles
Joined by Stephen Miller for a February 2025 press briefing, Karoline Leavitt donned yet another matching set — this time in all white and with black stocking — while standing before the White House Press Corps. The two-piece set was made of a tweed material that sparkled in the lights of the press room and had a fuzzy appearance.
The skirt of this set actually takes Leavitt a step in the right direction; its clean cut and fitted appearance works perfectly for her. However, the tired cut design of the jacket is a boring go-to for the press secretary, what with its piped placket and double breast pockets.
Her blue and black tweed jacket didn't fit
Karoline Leavitt wore a ridiculous blue and black ensemble in September 2025, featuring a navy tweed jacket, black pleated maxi skirt, and huge sunglasses. The tweed jacket is an especially drab piece as the sleeves are clearly too long — they stretched further than her wrists even when cuffed — and the slight shoulder pads reflect on fads of the past.
Tweed can be an interesting and cunning material, but not the way Leavitt styles it. Her insistence on picking pieces that are practically copies of one another proves an underlying lack of style and natural gravitation toward dowdy fits.
Karoline's tweed dresses are plentiful
In another meeting with the press corps outside the White House in July 2025, Karoline Leavitt stepped in front of a gaggle of journalists in a white and navy tweed dress. The piece featured the press secretary's go-to tweed material and — of course — bulky metallic buttons.
The dress is an unimaginative regurgitation of the same style that Leavitt continues to wear that is both tired and untrendy. The thick fabric adds to the already boxy shape that the dress gives Leavitt, which is only overwhelmed by the long line of distracting buttons.
Even a new color can't tear Leavitt away from tweed
At a White House event in March 2025, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wore a mini tweed pastel green dress that was accented with glittering white silver decals outlining details like the breast pockets and the placket. The dress also featured Leavitt's awkwardly sized short sleeves and an out-of-style peplum hem.
The gaudy floral pattern weighs down the look with a simply silly number that ends abruptly before the hem of the dress. The bright color and woolly fabric mirror the outfits of the late Queen Elizabeth and her many matching tweed sets, but without any of the class.