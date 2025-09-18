Tacky Outfits We Can't Believe Karoline Leavitt Actually Wore

During her time in the White House, Karoline Leavitt has not exactly established herself as a style icon. As the youngest White House press secretary in history, one might assume she's got a sense for trendy looks, but she's made no shortage of fashion mistakes in the brief time she's been serving as Donald Trump's mouthpiece. Leavitt has run the gamut of fashion faux pas, from rocking outdated quasi-vintage outfits that look more like old school uniforms to donning bright red bombshell dresses at the most inappropriate times.

The world has seen just how different Leavitt looked in some college throwback photos, and it seems her MAGA makeover may have somewhat ruined her sense of style. However, looking back through her social media posts and Instagram 'fit checks, it appears that Leavitt has always had a taste for the tacky and garish. From pink wrap skirts to skin-tight leather pants to a shimmering rose gold ski suit, here's a look at some of Leavitt's tackiest outfits we still can't believe she wore out of the house.