Karoline Leavitt's Massive Age Gap With Her Husband Is More Awkward Than Ever In Birthday Pic

It really doesn't matter what Karoline Leavitt accomplishes in life, unfortunately — she will always be known as the member of President Donald Trump's inner circle with a 32-year age gap relationship. There have been plenty of successful age gap relationships, and hopefully Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio's love lasts a lifetime. However, online trolls probably won't stop making comments about their generational gap anytime soon.

In a recent carousel the White House press secretary posted to Instagram celebrating her 28th birthday, she included a family snapshot of her, Riccio, and son Niko. It was a sweet photo, but it did highlight just how far apart in age the couple is. Riccio is either a baby boomer or on the elder side of Gen X, while Leavitt is a member of Gen Z, to put things into perspective. No matter where Riccio falls, there are nearly two whole generations (all or most of Gen X and Millennials) between them. That's a big jump.

Interestingly, Leavitt is still four years younger than her relationship's age gap. While many comments on Instagram pointed out how much Leavitt has done with her life and she's not even 30, others couldn't help but mention the age difference. "Is that Grandpa?" one person facetiously asked. "It's good to see that her father was there for her on her birthday," another user trolled. A third person decided to take Reddit's "Explain Like I'm 5" approach and wrote, "Karoline, shown with her husband who looks like her father." While Leavitt's age gap with her husband is no big deal, many people won't let it go.