The Real Reason HGTV's Jasmine Roth Ditched California For Utah

There seems to be an emerging trend of celebrities leaving California behind, from "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone (who moved to Florida) to "Jackass" mainstay Steve-O (who moved to Tennessee). Speaking of reality TV stars, you can add HGTV's Jasmine Roth (of "Help! I Wrecked My House" fame) to that list of public figures. Mind you, she didn't go quite as far as Tennessee or Florida. Instead, Roth and her husband, Brett, along with their two children, made their new home two states over in Park City, Utah. But what exactly prompted the move?

Roth first announced that she and her family would be relocating from California to Utah in June of 2024. More than a year later, in September 2025, she opened up about the decision in an interview with Us Weekly. First of all, they didn't pick Park City randomly; it turns out they have quite the history there. "My husband grew up going here, going snowboarding and vacationing here," Roth said, adding, "We got married here in 2013 and then in 2015, we bought a little condo as our first little getaway that we used a lot."

According to the HGTV star, after spending so much time in Utah, moving there on a permanent basis just seemed to make more and more sense. That's not to say, however, that the transition was entirely smooth. "It was something that I thought was going to be a little easier than it was," Roth confessed.