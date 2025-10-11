The Real Reason HGTV's Jasmine Roth Ditched California For Utah
There seems to be an emerging trend of celebrities leaving California behind, from "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone (who moved to Florida) to "Jackass" mainstay Steve-O (who moved to Tennessee). Speaking of reality TV stars, you can add HGTV's Jasmine Roth (of "Help! I Wrecked My House" fame) to that list of public figures. Mind you, she didn't go quite as far as Tennessee or Florida. Instead, Roth and her husband, Brett, along with their two children, made their new home two states over in Park City, Utah. But what exactly prompted the move?
Roth first announced that she and her family would be relocating from California to Utah in June of 2024. More than a year later, in September 2025, she opened up about the decision in an interview with Us Weekly. First of all, they didn't pick Park City randomly; it turns out they have quite the history there. "My husband grew up going here, going snowboarding and vacationing here," Roth said, adding, "We got married here in 2013 and then in 2015, we bought a little condo as our first little getaway that we used a lot."
According to the HGTV star, after spending so much time in Utah, moving there on a permanent basis just seemed to make more and more sense. That's not to say, however, that the transition was entirely smooth. "It was something that I thought was going to be a little easier than it was," Roth confessed.
The changes that came before and after Jasmine Roth's move to Utah
Jasmine Roth announced her move to Park City, Utah shortly before the scary, premature birth of her second child on September 30, 2024. In the aforementioned Us Weekly interview, the HGTV star hinted that the experience made her and husband Brett reevaluate their priorities as a family. In turn, their move to the Beehive State seemed to come at the perfect time. "The pace is slower, which I think was really important, especially for us as we became parents, just being able to be present a little bit more," Roth said. She added, "Not that you can't be present in Southern California, but we had so much going on there. ... That chance to just kind of reset and be a little bit more present with our family has been huge."
But the pace of their lifestyle isn't the only thing that changed when Roth and her family moved to Utah. Speaking to Realtor.com in September 2025, the reality TV star, who makes her living renovating houses, explained that she had to alter the way she does her job as a result of the change in scenery. "My style that I'm known for is this California casual style, and quite honestly, it just doesn't work here," Roth said.
So, with a new season of "Help! I Wrecked My House" set in Utah, she effectively turned her family's new home into a testing ground for ideas. "I've had to definitely acclimate a bit to what works and what doesn't, and a lot of that has been by trial and error — thankfully, on my own house mostly or projects I've done prior to taking on clients," Roth shared.