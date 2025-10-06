Lauren Sánchez Seemingly Got Jeff Bezos Under The Knife For His And Hers Fillers In Paris

If the term "plastic surgery" had an image description in the dictionary, it'd definitely be a photo of Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Her face has changed a lot over the years, but now her husband, Jeff Bezos, appears to have had his face altered, as well.

In a recent post by Vogue on Facebook, the outlet included a photo of the newlyweds seen during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. Walking hand in hand, Lauren and Jeff were all closed-lipped smiles. However, people in the comments section couldn't help but notice that the billionaire looked different — particularly in his face. "Man, he's had a lot of work done! Like, where did those cheek bones come from??" asked one person. "He got work done in his face too," wrote another.

Neil Mockford/Getty

Taking a closer gaze at the snapshot, it does look like Jeff's cheeks are much more defined than they were for his disastrous wedding in June 2025. It appears like the Amazon founder developed dimples — something he didn't seem to have before. Just call his face a car, because it clearly went in for a tune-up.