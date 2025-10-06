Lauren Sánchez Seemingly Got Jeff Bezos Under The Knife For His And Hers Fillers In Paris
If the term "plastic surgery" had an image description in the dictionary, it'd definitely be a photo of Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Her face has changed a lot over the years, but now her husband, Jeff Bezos, appears to have had his face altered, as well.
In a recent post by Vogue on Facebook, the outlet included a photo of the newlyweds seen during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. Walking hand in hand, Lauren and Jeff were all closed-lipped smiles. However, people in the comments section couldn't help but notice that the billionaire looked different — particularly in his face. "Man, he's had a lot of work done! Like, where did those cheek bones come from??" asked one person. "He got work done in his face too," wrote another.
Taking a closer gaze at the snapshot, it does look like Jeff's cheeks are much more defined than they were for his disastrous wedding in June 2025. It appears like the Amazon founder developed dimples — something he didn't seem to have before. Just call his face a car, because it clearly went in for a tune-up.
Jeff's face wasn't the only eyebrow-raising moment
His altered face wasn't the only thing people noticed about that photo. Facebook users were not fans of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos matching outfits. They wore all-gray getups, with Lauren's suit jacket and Jeff's peacoat both having black buttons. "They've reached the couples that coordinate outfits level," one person commented. Someone else thought being matchy-matchy was "ridiculous" and "lame."
Others made comparisons to various pop culture icons, including Dr. Evil and Mini-Me from the "Austin Powers" franchise, and "'Miami Vice' meets 'Dynasty.'" Another referenced "50 Shades of Grey" — but clearly meaning it literally. Is this only the beginning for Jeff and Lauren 2.0? Should people expect more twinning fashion moments from the lovebirds? We hope not.
Despite how happy they looked at Paris Fashion Week, and the fact that they dressed alike, divorce rumors have been heating up for the couple since literally their wedding day. The duo may be experts at not letting the haters get to them, but gossip can drive a wedge in even the strongest of relationships.