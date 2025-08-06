Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Divorce Rumors Heat Up Thanks To Shady Motives At Their Wedding

Folks were surprised by the star-studded guest list at Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' controversial wedding earlier this summer. We all knew that Jeff's money would buy them an over-the-top wedding, but we didn't exactly realize that money buys you loads of superstar friends. Well, surprise! It turns out, it doesn't buy you superstar friends — just superstar business partners. And this reportedly explains why TV and controversial, eyebrow-raising ad campaign star Sydney Sweeney attended the high-profile nuptials.

Sweeney wasn't just one of the guests who made Lauren and Jeff's post-wedding pajama party a fashion nightmare; it seems that she was also a point of contention for the bride and groom. In an interview on his Substack, a source told journalist Rob Shuter, "Sydney's not that close with Jeff or Lauren. But she got invited to their Venice wedding for a reason — business." The invite-worthy business in question is Sweeney's soon-to-be-launched lingerie line, which reportedly scored a whopping billion-dollar investment from none other than Jeff. And this is one business deal that seemingly isn't making his new wife too happy. "There's definitely some tension," a source told Shuter, noting, "Lauren didn't realize just how involved Jeff was in this. It's... awkward."