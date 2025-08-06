Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Divorce Rumors Heat Up Thanks To Shady Motives At Their Wedding
Folks were surprised by the star-studded guest list at Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' controversial wedding earlier this summer. We all knew that Jeff's money would buy them an over-the-top wedding, but we didn't exactly realize that money buys you loads of superstar friends. Well, surprise! It turns out, it doesn't buy you superstar friends — just superstar business partners. And this reportedly explains why TV and controversial, eyebrow-raising ad campaign star Sydney Sweeney attended the high-profile nuptials.
Sweeney wasn't just one of the guests who made Lauren and Jeff's post-wedding pajama party a fashion nightmare; it seems that she was also a point of contention for the bride and groom. In an interview on his Substack, a source told journalist Rob Shuter, "Sydney's not that close with Jeff or Lauren. But she got invited to their Venice wedding for a reason — business." The invite-worthy business in question is Sweeney's soon-to-be-launched lingerie line, which reportedly scored a whopping billion-dollar investment from none other than Jeff. And this is one business deal that seemingly isn't making his new wife too happy. "There's definitely some tension," a source told Shuter, noting, "Lauren didn't realize just how involved Jeff was in this. It's... awkward."
Jeff Bezos seems to be very interested in being a part of the Sydney Sweeney business
Over the course of the past week, Donald Trump got disturbingly giddy after learning that Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, and JD Vance showered the star in so many compliments that we hope Usha Vance is getting her divorce lawyers ready. So, news that Sweeney's business relationship with Jeff Bezos is causing trouble for the billionaire at home seems to fit in well with the current nature of the "Euphoria" star's influence. And, it seems that that influence is only going to intensify from here. Sweeney is reportedly in talks to be a Bond girl in the upcoming Bond franchise. And, yes — you guessed it – Amazon MGM Studios is behind the upcoming reboot.
So, despite reportedly sowing some animosity between Jeff and his bride, it seems that Sweeney attended the high-profile wedding, because she saw dollar signs. A source told Page Six that Sweeney doesn't have a friendship with Jeff or Lauren Sánchez Bezos, but she watched them exchange vows "to pay respects to the 'boss,' just like in the old days of Hollywood." In other words, we've got even more evidence that Sweeney is deep in her sellout era. And, it seems that this might be adding even fuel to Lauren and Jeff's post-wedding divorce rumors era.