What Life Is Like For Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire's Kids After The Divorce

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his now-ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau may have stopped being a married couple when they announced their separation in the summer of 2023, but that doesn't mean they stopped being parents. With that in mind, some have naturally wondered just how Justin and Sophie's three kids are holding up in the wake of their parents' split. The List decided to not only take a look at what life is like for Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien Trudeau after their parents' breakup, but also consult an expert on how anyone can make the difficult process of divorce just a little easier on their children.

By all accounts, Justin and Sophie have proven that they remain committed to their children despite their separation and even vacationed together shortly after their split went public. Speaking on CBC's "The Current" a little less than a year after she and Justin called it quits, Sophie confessed that their post-divorce family life could be "messy" at times, but that there was ultimately a lot of mutual respect at the center of it. And on that note, the Trudeau children certainly seem to be well taken care of. In July and August of 2025, for instance, Justin took all three of his children on separate summer trips, sharing several snapshots from each on his Instagram. In addition, both Justin and Sophie appear to be rather supportive of eldest son Xavier's music career. For example, Sophie helped promote one of Xavier's shows on her own Instagram page in July 2025, while Justin shared a video of himself and Xavier reacting to one of the latter's music videos on Facebook a few months prior. And according to our divorce expert, Justin and Sophie are largely doing all the right things with respect to co-parenting.