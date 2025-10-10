What Life Is Like For Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire's Kids After The Divorce
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his now-ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau may have stopped being a married couple when they announced their separation in the summer of 2023, but that doesn't mean they stopped being parents. With that in mind, some have naturally wondered just how Justin and Sophie's three kids are holding up in the wake of their parents' split. The List decided to not only take a look at what life is like for Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien Trudeau after their parents' breakup, but also consult an expert on how anyone can make the difficult process of divorce just a little easier on their children.
By all accounts, Justin and Sophie have proven that they remain committed to their children despite their separation and even vacationed together shortly after their split went public. Speaking on CBC's "The Current" a little less than a year after she and Justin called it quits, Sophie confessed that their post-divorce family life could be "messy" at times, but that there was ultimately a lot of mutual respect at the center of it. And on that note, the Trudeau children certainly seem to be well taken care of. In July and August of 2025, for instance, Justin took all three of his children on separate summer trips, sharing several snapshots from each on his Instagram. In addition, both Justin and Sophie appear to be rather supportive of eldest son Xavier's music career. For example, Sophie helped promote one of Xavier's shows on her own Instagram page in July 2025, while Justin shared a video of himself and Xavier reacting to one of the latter's music videos on Facebook a few months prior. And according to our divorce expert, Justin and Sophie are largely doing all the right things with respect to co-parenting.
Despite their split, Justin and Sophie are still mom and dad
According to certified divorce coach, mediator, and co-parenting expert Abby King, the initial period of time following the divorce of two parents is the most crucial as it pertains to setting the tone for what their new family dynamic will be in the long term. To that end, she says, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau got off to a great start by making it clear to their kids that although they're no longer husband and wife, they are still mom and dad.
"By doing things together Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire are showing their children that while they might not be a romantic couple anymore, they are united as parents. The family might look different and live differently now but they can count on their parents to come together for them," she said. However, King added the caveat that if you're in a situation where you and your ex can't amicably take part in an activity with your children together, it's best not to try and force it, lest you end up fighting in front of them and making the whole situation even more tense. "Be honest with yourselves about how you feel and your ability and threshold for joint family outings post-divorce," she advised.
At any rate, King stressed that the absolute most important for families of divorce trying to keep things copacetic is to always maintain open channels for honest, judgment-free communication. "In an ideal scenario, kids won't feel they have to keep secrets, so understand that your ex will know what goes on in your home and vice versa. This is a good thing for your kids and a small price to pay for peace and happiness," she said.