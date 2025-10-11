Michelle Obama Used To Get Involved In 'Elaborate' White House Pranks

For Michelle Obama, living in the White House was a huge transition, and she missed her pre-fame life. However, once she noticed that her children were adjusting well, Michelle felt a lot more comfortable. As she relaxed into her role as first lady, Michelle's staff wanted to push things even further by using pranks as a rite of passage.

Even though Michelle is known for her wit, she was reluctant to participate in these schemes. However, she eventually agreed, since her staff claimed she helped make the joke more credible. During an appearance on Rob Lowe's "Literally!" podcast, Michelle explained one complicated prank where an intern was duped into believing she'd left the first lady's engagement ring at a hotel. The young staffer was intentionally cut off from other staff, "to let her stew in the fact that she might have lost my ring, which was so mean!" Michelle remarked to Lowe. Fortunately, Michelle revealed the prank as soon as the intern approached her to confess to the supposedly missing jewelry.

Pranks weren't just limited to newbie staff, and even Barack Obama was the victim of White House revelry. After Barack divulged his discomfort with snowmen in December 2016, "some helpful staff... moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval," White House photographer Pete Souza revealed on Instagram. While Barack reportedly appreciated the humor, he did tell Michelle she'd be crossing a line if a snowman got near his bed.