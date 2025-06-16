Meghan Markle Gives Her Haters More Ammo With Father's Day Tribute To Prince Harry
When you're Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and you have an army of haters looking to tear you down, there is no way to come out of any situation unscathed. Meghan learned this difficult lesson yet again on Father's Day with her loving tribute to her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Meghan took to Instagram to share a video montage of super sweet moments showing Harry throughout his experiences in fatherhood, holding his absolute lookalike kids while laughing and smiling with them like the proud, devoted father he is.
Meghan — who shares son Archie, 6 and daughter Lilibet, 4, with her husband — set the video to the sweetly innocuous Jason Mraz song "Have It All," and wrote a sweet dedication in the caption: "The best. Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy." Despite the obvious sincerity of the post, nothing could keep the aggressively vocal Meghan haters from trying to tear her down for a slew of reasons. One reason was because she posted the message in the afternoon, instead of the morning. One user on X speculated: "Harry must be in the doghouse. It's already 3pm eastern and no Happy Father's Day to him."
Then, when she finally did post a message, she got flack from haters for deciding to show her kids' faces — which is rare, as she and Harry try to keep them out of the spotlight. One hater wrote, "Meghan Markle chose Father's Day to soft launch Betty's face & destroy any privacy her kids & Harry have left." As if it's not entirely up to the parents of said children when and where they feel like sharing. Meghan has once again been forced to face the old adage that you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't.
Not everyone was critical of her post, and many fans liked the sweet video
After complaining that she hadn't posted a Father's Day message in the timeliness that they demanded, Meghan Markle's critics just continued to slam her once she did. One user tore apart her caption, commenting on X that it was "so vague and generic she couldn't even be bothered to say Harry's name" and arguing that the simple and loving caption felt like it read more like a press release than a love letter. However, not everyone was so critical.
In fact, countless fans were moved by how sweet the video was, and how much they loved seeing Prince Harry in full dad-mode with his adorable children. "Omg watching Prince Harry teaching Archie how to ride a bike while Lili chases after them is so sweet and precious," one user wrote on X, while another commented: "What an adorable video, Prince Harry is a wonderful dad! Seeing him finally having the family he's always wanted is amazing."
As expected, many haters also decided to comment on her kids, with some accusing them of not actually being home videos of her real kids, because that conspiracy machine never quits grinding. Meghan's Mother's Day post last month sent bizarre conspiracy theories into overdrive with many haters leveling outlandish accusations that hired child actors to pose as her kids. The over-the-top hate directed at anything to do with her family is likely why she decided to make sure comments are almost always turned off on her Instagram posts.