Meghan Markle Gives Her Haters More Ammo With Father's Day Tribute To Prince Harry

When you're Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and you have an army of haters looking to tear you down, there is no way to come out of any situation unscathed. Meghan learned this difficult lesson yet again on Father's Day with her loving tribute to her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Meghan took to Instagram to share a video montage of super sweet moments showing Harry throughout his experiences in fatherhood, holding his absolute lookalike kids while laughing and smiling with them like the proud, devoted father he is.

Meghan — who shares son Archie, 6 and daughter Lilibet, 4, with her husband — set the video to the sweetly innocuous Jason Mraz song "Have It All," and wrote a sweet dedication in the caption: "The best. Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy." Despite the obvious sincerity of the post, nothing could keep the aggressively vocal Meghan haters from trying to tear her down for a slew of reasons. One reason was because she posted the message in the afternoon, instead of the morning. One user on X speculated: "Harry must be in the doghouse. It's already 3pm eastern and no Happy Father's Day to him."

Then, when she finally did post a message, she got flack from haters for deciding to show her kids' faces — which is rare, as she and Harry try to keep them out of the spotlight. One hater wrote, "Meghan Markle chose Father's Day to soft launch Betty's face & destroy any privacy her kids & Harry have left." As if it's not entirely up to the parents of said children when and where they feel like sharing. Meghan has once again been forced to face the old adage that you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't.