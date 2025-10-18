Trump Secretary Linda McMahon's Marriage Was Haunted By Her Husband's Affairs

Before she was the U.S. Secretary of Education under President Donald Trump, or even the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration during Trump's first term in office, Linda McMahon was a key executive at WWE, the pro-wrestling company once controlled by her husband, Vince McMahon. To that end, it's no wonder that Linda found herself in Trump's cabinet, given the president's wild TV past with Vince. That being said, Linda's attorney confirmed in late 2024 that she and Vince were separated — an announcement that came in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations that ousted Vince from WWE. Long before the scandal, however, there were signs that Vince and Linda's marriage was never going to last. The most glaring of these was most likely the fact that, over the course of their marriage, Vince engaged in multiple affairs which would come to haunt Linda.

We mean it when we say "fact," since Vince himself admitted to repeatedly cheating on Linda during a 2001 interview with Playboy. "I probably lied to myself, thinking she knew who I was when we got married. The wild guy," Vince said, adding, "But I never, ever threw anything in her face. I was discreet. ... But one day she asked me, point-blank, 'Are you having an affair with so-and-so?' And I've never lied to her. 'Yes.' It crushed her. Then she asked, 'What about such and such?' 'Yes.' It went on. More names. I said, 'Yes, yes and yes.'" Vince went on to claim that he had been faithful to Linda for six years at the time of the interview, but the damage was evidently done.