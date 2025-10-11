Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' Daughter Carys Has Strong Thoughts About Being A Nepo Baby

Nepotism has been a bit of a dirty word in the public mind. The inherent title denotes a certain level of ease to success and access to fame that, without a parent's help, would be otherwise far from the picture. In turn, nepo babies are oftentimes dismissed for their efforts when it comes to their individual successes and achievements. This experience is not lost on Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The young girl who was once only captured in rare family photos by Zeta-Jones is now photographed on red carpets and film premieres and has a lot to say on the concept of nepo babies.

"I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don't work hard for it, that I don't need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me," the now-Brown graduate shared in an August 2018 interview with Town & Country. "When, honestly, I feel like it's the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people — that I am not just my parents' daughter." Her stern view on celebrity life seems to stem from a paparazzi run-in when she was only six. The event made her come to terms with her parents' fame and gave her an internal motivation to identify herself outside of it. Carys told the outlet, "That's when I knew, 'If this is going to be what it's like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that's just going to happen, and I can't do anything about it.'"