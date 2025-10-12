Weird Things About Matthew McConaughey's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

On Southern Living's "Biscuits & Jam" podcast in 2023, Camila Alves — who settled in Texas to raise her family with Matthew McConaughey — recalled her difficult relationship with her mother-in-law, Mary Kathlene "Kay" McConaughey, leading to a fateful showdown in Istanbul. Alves told host Sid Evans that Kay used to test her patience early in her relationship with Matthew, calling Alves by his ex-girlfriends' names or speaking broken Spanish in a way that felt rude (which they were, if purposeful).

Still, Alves decided to invite Kay on a trip to Istanbul with her to enjoy the perks of a business trip, but her behavior continued. On the third day of the trip, Alves recalled something happening that made her mother-in-law break down in tears, which made Alves realize Kay was faking her tough exterior. "So, I just started bringing my spicy Brazilian, Latin side [out] and I let her have it. So, I went back at her," Alves said on the podcast. "And then at the end, she just looked at me and she was like, 'Okay, now you're in.' All she wanted was for me to fight back. And then from that night on, we've had the most amazing relationship," the mom of three said.

It might not be too odd for a mom to test a potential future daughter-in-law, but Kay certainly chose some strange methods to do so. Plus, there are probably only an elite few who can say it took a family trip to Istanbul to reach some kind of reconciliation.